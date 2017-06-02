Gympie's homeless left out in the cold

SWAG: Michelle Hine from Community Action Inc says that while the free swags will provide a degree of comfort in the Gympie winter, it was no susbitute for the actual resources the region was sorely lacking.

WITH the winter months causing Gympie locals to rug up around town, spare a thought for the many around town without a roof over their heads to call their own.

The Gympie Times has reported extensively on the ever-increasing problem of homelessness, with resources and funds stretched to near-breaking point.

"There are a number of extra issues that come along with the cold weather for homeless people,” said Michelle Hine from Gympie's Community Action Inc.

"It's not just the threat of the flu either; there are a number of other health considerations that need to be taken into account as well.”

Mrs Hine said the case of two elderly women currently living in the Community Action offices was a great example of the situation in areas like Gympie.

"What you experience in places like this is hidden homelessness,” she continued.

"It's not where you have people sleeping in places like parks, because they'll often be moved on.

"Instead, it's temporary housing at best - staying at a family or friend's home, which isn't a sustainable option most of the time.”

Community Action Inc provides swags free of charge, but Ms Hine agreed it was no substitute for actual accommodation.

"It's a long way off before we get there - but another dedicated centre in town for the homeless,” she said.

"We've been raising funds slowly for this over a number of years, but it is slow going.”

A number of options have been proposed for pre-existing sites that could be re-purposed to accommodate Gympie's homeless population.

But the idea was met with some scepticism from Ms Hine, who said there was no one method to 'fix' the problem.

"The site of the old nursing home got mentioned a lot, she said.

"But when you've got people with different medical or therapeutic requirements, placing them in close proximity to one another can often lead to other problems.”

It's often the reason temporary accommodation, including when good-intentioned locals open their homes, can pose a considerable risk to both parties.

After all, situations and circumstances can wildly vary - which can lead to people being unprepared for the realities of living with people day-to-day.

Ms Hine said it was immensely difficult to gauge the actual size of the homeless population in Gympie, but noted the area was often a touchstone for people fleeing Brisbane or the Sunshine Coast.

"It's not just Gympie people, I want to make that clear,” she said.

"For example, take the train line that terminates here - it's the last stop, and subsequently a lot of people find themselves here.”

When asked what the best options currently available for Gympie's homeless were, Ms Hine said while there was no one solution for all situations, there were steps she'd recommend.

"First of all, make use of the swags - they are free,” she said.

"But come into Community Action on Nash St and we can make arrangements to put you with a RentConnect officer to try and accommodate you.”

Few options available - but progress slowly being made

"The Queensland Government is currently working on a new 10-year-old Housing Strategy to help address homelessness and housing affordability across the state,” a Department of Housing and Public Works spokeswoman said.

"As at the end of March, across the Wide-Bay Burnett Region, the department has helped 3, 307 households secure social rental housing.”

The department has allocated $1 million in the 2016/7 financial year for homelessness services in the Gympie area, including Erin House, which provides support for victims of domestic and family violence.

"Homelessness is a complex and serious issue right across Australia,” Minister Mick de Brenni said.

"I've instructed my department to move toward five-year funding agreements with homelessness service providers to ensure financial security.”

Mr de Brenni acknowledged the often vital work done by local homelessness service providers is regularly hindered by shaky financial security.

"The support dedicated professionals give to people experiencing homelessness is incredibly important,” he said.

"But until now, organisations have been very limited in how they provide services and support due to a lack of funding certainty.”

It's a sentiment echoed by Federal Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien, who at the end of the month will be taking part in the Sunshine Coast Corporate and Community Sleepout.

"I am well aware that despite this funding, many services are being stretched to their limits and there are still many people sleeping rough,” he said.

According to Homelessness Australia, there are nearly 20,000 people homeless in Qld alone, and well over 100,000 nationally.

Services for homeless people in Gympie

If you're living in the Gympie Region and are currently experiencing homelessness, there are services available for you:

Community Action - Housing Services: Ph - 5482 8959

Community Action - Youth Services: Ph - 5482 6188

Erin House (Domestic & Family Violence Crisis Accommodation): Ph - 5482 7973

Youth Insearch (Domestic & Family Violence): Ph - Heather Cummings 0455 201 211

RentConnect Government Service Centre (Maroochydore): 5352 7333