Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
AT HOME: Gale Morgan at the Six Mile Camping ground in Gympie.
AT HOME: Gale Morgan at the Six Mile Camping ground in Gympie. Renee Albrecht
News

Gympie's homeless finding solace at Six Mile

JOSH PRESTON
by
28th Jul 2018 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LIFE as Gale Morgan knew and loved it changed forever when she lost her long-time partner four years ago.

Grieving and at a loss after subsequent family issues, Ms Morgan packed up her belongings and drove her ute north to Gympie, first arriving last December.

She first sought to camp at the Puma service station in Kybong, then Chatsworth when she was told to move on.

Homeless lady Gale Morgan from the Six Mile Camping ground in Gympie.
Homeless lady Gale Morgan from the Six Mile Camping ground in Gympie. Renee Albrecht

RELATED STORIES

Describing herself as "between 60 and 70”, Ms Morgan eventually settled and found much-needed solace alongside the community at the Six Mile campgrounds.

"I was getting sick and tired of going from place to place,” she said.

"I love it here, I haven't been happier.

"Some people have asked why I don't rent out a unit, but I'm happy doing what I'm doing.

"I don't mind talking to people, but I don't tell them too much. I'm very private but I do muck around with them and have a joke, it helps me get out of myself a little bit.”

"I've got a pension, but between food, petrol and car maintenance it all adds up.

"I don't want to be locked into committing to a unit, either.”

Dan Seymour says life at the Six Mile Camping ground in Gympie has been enjoyable so far
Dan Seymour says life at the Six Mile Camping ground in Gympie has been enjoyable so far Renee Albrecht

Dan Seymour, a relative newcomer at Six Mile, said life among kind souls had been "fun” so far.

"I've really enjoyed being here, the people here have been very helpful,” he said.

The winter season, which has broken decade-long local records, has been rough for Gympie's homeless community - but Ms Morgan said she hadn't let cold nights at Six Mile get her down.

She admitted the lifestyle, while enjoyable, did not come without its challenges.

The sign at Six Mile advising motorists of a maximum 20 hour stay.
The sign at Six Mile advising motorists of a maximum 20 hour stay. Renee Albrecht

"I've got a golf club and a hammer in my car,” she said with a laugh.

"I've got to park near someone I know so I feel safe at night.

"I do feel sorry for a lot of people around here who just have tents.

"I gave a guy a blanket because he didn't have any, but I'm warm.

"I struggle, but I get there and I don't complain.”

Ms Morgan said another point of distress had been the regular appearances of Transport and Main Roads officers, who patrol the campgrounds and advise people to "move on”.

A sign at Six Mile advises a "maximum 20 hour stay” for the "travelling public”.

Local volunteer Jada Burns, who takes hot meals to the campgrounds every week with husband Lindsey, questioned TMR's position.

"These people need somewhere safe to be,” Mrs Burns said.

A TMR spokeswoman previously told The Gympie Times "rest areas are not long-term camping sites”.

"Motorists are permitted to stay for a maximum of 20 hours, including overnight,” the spokeswoman said.

TMR encouraged those without a permanent residence to call the Homeless Hotline on 1800 474 753.

department of transport and main roads gympie news gympie region helping the homeless homeless in gympie humans of gympie living in car mobile home people of gympie six mile campgrounds six mile creek
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    EXPLAINER: Timeline of the Return of the Rattler

    premium_icon EXPLAINER: Timeline of the Return of the Rattler

    Council News It's the question that many in the community have been asking ever since Gympie Regional Council began their efforts to bring the Rattler back

    REVEALED: Return of the Rattler, what was known and when

    premium_icon REVEALED: Return of the Rattler, what was known and when

    Council News Reporter Scott Kovacevic investigates how the project unfolded.

    LOOKING LIKE A MILLION DOLLARS: Stud bull sales a boost

    premium_icon LOOKING LIKE A MILLION DOLLARS: Stud bull sales a boost

    News Vigorous bidding keeps the optimism going as herds get boost

    Flathead kings secret to catching a monster

    Flathead kings secret to catching a monster

    News 'Soft plastics allow you to cover more ground than live bait'

    Local Partners