Gympie's historic club keeps rolling

REASON FOR CELEBRATION: Krys Gerrick and Pauline Tarrant in front of the Albert Park Bowls Club.

BOWLS: Gympie's Albert Park Bowls Club celebrated their 70th birthday on Sunday and hope to continue the celebrations in this weekend's Dodt Cup.

Albert Bowls Club chairman Errol Frank said the celebration attracted more than 100 guests.

"It was fantastic. A lot of people came down to celebrate and we had some great games of bowls.

"There would have been 84 bowlers on the green, another 20 or so guests and friends who enjoyed a barbecue.”

The chairman looked back at the history of the club.

"The club was founded in 1945 and officially recognised in 1947 as a bowls club because that was the first year it played a club competition.

"The change I find amazing is the move from whites (uniform) to what you want to wear and from black and brown bowls to coloured bowls. The change to colour television probably saw a big change in that. I think that's the most interesting innovation.”

Frank said the game is looking to appeal to younger people.

"We encourage younger people to come and perhaps join the club. We have five coaches and we encourage anyone of any age, gender or disability to come and join.”

Frank said the most important thing for the viability for the club is the volunteers.

"We've had to bring in a lot more volunteers to help run the club. The volunteers are integral. I'd like to thank the members of the community.”

The Dodt Cup competition between Gympie's clubs takes place this Saturday at the Albert Bowls Club at 12:30, with the final on Sunday.

"We seem to be the bridesmaid a fair bit so we are endeavouring to take the cup away from Rainbow Beach,” Frank said.