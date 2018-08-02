Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tony Stewart at this year's Australia Day Awards where he received Citizen of the Year.
Tony Stewart at this year's Australia Day Awards where he received Citizen of the Year. Renee Albrecht
News

Gympie's helping hand to struggling farmers

Philippe Coquerand
by
2nd Aug 2018 6:34 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FARMERS have been doing it tough for many years with droughts across New South Wales and in parts of Queensland.

Two Gympie residents Lance Pershouse and Rachel Ogilvie have taken action to establish a hay run to those struggling farmers, with a Facebook group Help Save Our Farmers - Gympie Hay Runners launched.

So far there's more than 320 active members who are helping out the cause.

Mr Pershouse said it's an issue that needs to be addressed.

"I had been carting hay over to Warwick and Oakey to farmers in drought so I thought why not start up a social media group,” he said.

He thinks the government needs to do more to support farmers living in regional Queensland.

"I think they could do a lot more for our farmers, there seems to be more interest in sending money/funding overseas than what they're willing to put into our own country that feeds us,” he said.

Some businesses in the Gympie region have already joined the campaign.

"We have received some support from a couple of local businesses such as Mooloo Mountain produce and Mooney Livestock Transport,” he said.

Rainbow Beach drought angel Tony Stewart are fully aware of the despair that still prevails with the drought in Western Queensland and is busy delivering food to farmers.

In another effort to help those struggling, Bunnings stores statewide have set up a campaign called Rural Aid's Buy a Bale providing a sausage sizzle at all of their stores.

The barbecue will be hosted next Friday, August 10, from 9am-4pm.

Funds raised will go towards livestock feed and household essentials for drought affected families and communities.

bale of hay campaign drought farmers humans of gympie
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Council acts on calls for a safer road following car crash

    premium_icon Council acts on calls for a safer road following car crash

    News IMBIL residents said this week they were pleased to see Gympie Regional Council had taken action on the Imbil-Brooloo Rd.

    • 2nd Aug 2018 7:20 PM
    Quirky similarities between these Kilkivan twins

    premium_icon Quirky similarities between these Kilkivan twins

    News THEY'RE the loveable twins who work at the Kilkivan State School.

    • 2nd Aug 2018 5:44 PM
    Log truck mishap lands man in Gympie Hospital

    Log truck mishap lands man in Gympie Hospital

    News A Glenwood man in his sixties was treated by Paramedics.

    30-strong fight against the 'black dog' to ride into Gympie

    30-strong fight against the 'black dog' to ride into Gympie

    Whats On Riders to go full throttle in fight against suicide and depression.

    Local Partners