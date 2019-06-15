Menu
SELFLESS GESTURE: Brian Heck of Bryvonlea Droughtmasters at Glastonbury donated a two-year-old bull to travel north to their new home near flood-stricken Julia Creek.
Gympie's heart-warming donation to flood struck farmers

JOSH PRESTON
by
15th Jun 2019 12:05 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

OUR northern neighbours are in need and the Gympie region has again displayed extraordinary community spirit to answer the bell.

Ron and Kylie Cook, farmers from Nelia near Julia Creek, lost all but 10 of their 350 cattle to the northwest floods in February but now they're feeling the warm embrace of fellow farmers who have volunteered to help.

Julia Creek residents Kylie and Ron Cook lost everything to unprecedented floods.
Among them are Brian and Yvonne Heck, of Bryvonlea Droughtmasters at Glastonbury Creek, who donated a two-year-old bull to set off for a new home with seven heifers yesterday morning.

Bryvonlea runs about 170 droughtmaster breeders on their property.

But they weren't the only Gympie-based donors.

Gympie State High School donated Polly, a droughtmaster heifer bred at the school from their own breeding herd as part of their Rural Industries School of Excellence.

"She was born September 2018 and will be going to a property near Julia Creek,” a school spokesperson said. "Gympie High is proud to support those impacted by the 2019 floods and hopes the donation will support our friends in the far north.”

The other heifers came from Nindethana Droughtmasters and Carnage Droughtmasters in Sanford, Beenleigh High School, and High Country Droughtmasters in Esk.

Mr Heck said he was happy to see a sense of selflessness among his peers in the community.

"It definitely means a lot to see this kind of support,” he said.

"This is not about self-promotion. This is about promoting the whole droughtmaster industry.”

