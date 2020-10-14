‘Gympie’s had enough of goals that can’t be delivered’

Mayor Glen Hartwig says work to fix the region’s roads, Goomeri pool must be about getting it right the first time.

A message from Mayor Glen Hartwig

ANYONE that has met me, or any of the councillors, would know that we can be a little impatient in our drive to see some positive changes for council and our community.

We also appreciate that it’s not always that simple.

Councillors and staff have been working hard in many areas, and this week has brought some good news that will see us starting to both reflect, address and implement these changes to bring us back to basics.

Residents may not be aware that we have completed a full review on our roads across the region, including vision of every gravel road that we own, so we can better understand the true condition of our network and make educated and informed decisions.

We’ve also brought our road resealing program back to the industry standard of every 15 years instead of every 27 years, which reduces costs over the medium and long term.

Proper and appropriate maintenance will reduce the number of potholes appearing during the coming wet season.

We are playing catch-up but we are making moves to start necessary maintenance to save money long term.

One of Council’s core responsibilities is to maintain what we have and we need to do this better than we’ve done in the past.

You may not be aware that we are returning to crushing our own gravel in Kilkivan.

We already own the gravel pit site, and this simple change will save money. It means we do not have the large cost of transporting gravel from Gympie to roadworks out in the west.

It’s a simple change and a smart move.

Repairs on the Goomeri pool are expected to start this month. (Photo: Jessica McGrath)

Work on the Goomeri Pool, which has suffered ongoing problems for too long, is planned to commence in late October.

We have inspected the internal condition of the pool pipework using a special camera, and pulled the filtration system apart to inspect its operation.

The interior of the pool will be relined, followed by a pressure test of the filtration system.

There’s no doubt we want this pool open for our community, as soon as possible. But we need to get this right; we need to understand the work that is needed and the true cost. We need to inform you so you know exactly what is happening to your facility.

What we don’t want to do is set an expectation that we can’t deliver because it sounds good – I think the community has had enough of that.

This isn’t rocket science but simple ways that we can ensure we are on the right path to return to basic core services for our community.

You have the right to expect that.