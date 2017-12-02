Gympie's guide to the Queen's Baton Relay

Kate Carmichael will be one of Gympie's 23 Queen's Baton Relay carriers.

WITH the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast around the corner Gympie, like the rest of Australia is busy preparing.

The Queen's Baton Relay Team have released the official route the Baton will take through Gympie when it reaches us on Monday, March 26 2018.

Arriving at Albert Park at 12.47pm, the Baton will make its way through Nelson Reserve, via River Rd before going through Memorial Park.

It will then take a right hand turn at the intersection of Monkland and Mary St.

After the main precession through Gympie's centre, the Baton will take a slight left turn at the Five-Ways and head up Mellor St, before veering left onto Tozer St.

It will then take a sharp right turn onto Tozer Park Rd, where is is anticipated to go past the Gympie Aquatic and Recreation Centre before eventually making its way to Cootharaba Rd via Everson Rd and Bachelor Rd.

From Cootharaba Rd, it will exit onto Crescent Rd, before making its way out onto the Bruce Highway onto its next stop in Noosa.

The Queen's Baton Relay team conducted a training exercise in Warwick at the weekend where they rehearsed elements of the moving convoy and what effect it had on local traffic.

The Gympie Regional Council have been tasked with organising the logistics of the event, and have devised a Traffic Management Plan which is awaiting approval by the Department of Main Roads.

Gympie Mayor Mick Curran said the Queen's Baton Relay was a chance to showcase the region.

"The Queen's Baton Relay is an iconic part of the Commonwealth Games and we are excited to have it come through Gympie,” Cr Curran said.

"People from all across the country will be watching this event take place as the Baton travels nation-wide and they will have the opportunity to see our beautiful region and witness our community pride.”

Cr Curran added the event is particularly special in that it celebrates the achievements of local community members.

"We are really excited and hope the community comes out next year to celebrate not only the Baton and what it represents, but also the inspiring members of our community who will carry it,” Cr Curran said.

Gympie will have 23 individual carriers of the Baton. They include Australian representative wheel chair basketballer Steven Elliott, World Masters Games athlete Kate Carmichael, Helen Garrett and Leanora Cox.