Gympie’s growth hot spots revealed City’s outer edges prove popular choice as Southside stalls

Despite new developments like this estate off Furness Rd, the Southside’s population growth has stalled in the past five years.

GYMPIE’S city outskirts are the new black.

Research data reveals suburbs like Cedar Pocket and Tamaree are growing faster than the Southside.

One report, compiled by research group Business Geographics as part of a development application for a new child care centre (story page 2), reveals the region’s boom suburbs since 2015 have been The Dawn, Cedar Creek, Pie Creek and Tamaree.

Business Geographic’s report revealed which areas were growth hot spots since 2015. Pink areas had a “stable (0 per cent) rate, and the grey areas had an average of 2.5-5 per cent growth.

Each recorded annual growth rates of 2.5 to 5 per cent.

On average the Southside’s growth rate barely scraped above 0 per cent.

On the other hand growth at Southside, Victory Heights and south East Deep Creek stalled. In these areas the population remained the same or declined.

It was a mixed bag in the area designated as the Southside Local Development Area, where population growth outpaced most of Southside but still lagged behind other areas.

South of Gympie was a popular choice for new residents.

Business Geographics data was supported by data compiled by population experts .id. This company’s data, despite being less geographically specific, reported Southside’s population dropped in 2015, 2016 and 2017.

It rose only .44 per cent in 2018, and only a 1 per cent jump last year kept it from recording negative growth across the last five years.

In comparison, the population across the Chatsworth and Tamaree district grew an average of 2 per cent each year, and 1.6 per cent at Pie Creek and the Palms.