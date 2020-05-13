Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Despite new developments like this estate off Furness Rd, the Southside’s population growth has stalled in the past five years.
Despite new developments like this estate off Furness Rd, the Southside’s population growth has stalled in the past five years.
News

Gympie’s growth hot spots revealed City’s outer edges prove popular choice as Southside stalls

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic@gympietimes.com
13th May 2020 12:05 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GYMPIE’S city outskirts are the new black.

Research data reveals suburbs like Cedar Pocket and Tamaree are growing faster than the Southside.

One report, compiled by research group Business Geographics as part of a development application for a new child care centre (story page 2), reveals the region’s boom suburbs since 2015 have been The Dawn, Cedar Creek, Pie Creek and Tamaree.

Business Geographic’s report revealed which areas were growth hot spots since 2015. Pink areas had a “stable (0 per cent) rate, and the grey areas had an average of 2.5-5 per cent growth.
Business Geographic’s report revealed which areas were growth hot spots since 2015. Pink areas had a “stable (0 per cent) rate, and the grey areas had an average of 2.5-5 per cent growth.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

Each recorded annual growth rates of 2.5 to 5 per cent.

On average the Southside’s growth rate barely scraped above 0 per cent.
On average the Southside’s growth rate barely scraped above 0 per cent.

On the other hand growth at Southside, Victory Heights and south East Deep Creek stalled. In these areas the population remained the same or declined.

It was a mixed bag in the area designated as the Southside Local Development Area, where population growth outpaced most of Southside but still lagged behind other areas.

South of Gympie was a popular choice for new residents.
South of Gympie was a popular choice for new residents.

Business Geographics data was supported by data compiled by population experts .id. This company’s data, despite being less geographically specific, reported Southside’s population dropped in 2015, 2016 and 2017.

It rose only .44 per cent in 2018, and only a 1 per cent jump last year kept it from recording negative growth across the last five years.

In comparison, the population across the Chatsworth and Tamaree district grew an average of 2 per cent each year, and 1.6 per cent at Pie Creek and the Palms.

growth gympie development gympie growth population population growth
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CR--HOLE: Gympie features in Qld ‘Sh-t town showdown’

        premium_icon CR--HOLE: Gympie features in Qld ‘Sh-t town showdown’

        News Gympie labelled worse than Cairns, makes the quarter final of joke page’s competition.

        Dog gone loving way to say farewell to man’s bestie

        premium_icon Dog gone loving way to say farewell to man’s bestie

        News So when you lose your four-leged soul mate, who are you going to call?

        WARNING: 'Bitumen bandits' are targeting Gympie region

        premium_icon WARNING: 'Bitumen bandits' are targeting Gympie region

        News ‘The scam starts when someone knocks on your door and tells you they have asphalt...

        Queensland goes second day with no new COVID-19 cases

        Queensland goes second day with no new COVID-19 cases

        Health Coronavirus QLD: Government update on COVID-19