The story of Gympie's greatest Show romance

BLOSSOMING ROMANCE: Gympie couple Geoff and Jenny Stolberg on their first date at the Gympie Show in 1964.

WHEN Geoff and Jenny Stolberg had their first date photographed by a Gympie Times photographer at the Gympie Show in 1964, they didn't know what their future held.

Fast forward 54 years and the pair are still together and still going to the show.

"We met at school and my father was very strict but he allowed us to go to the show together," Jenny said.

Gympie couple Geoff and Jenny Stolberg. Tom Daunt

"I couldn't believe it when the photographer came and took the photo.

"I thought it was the worst photo I had ever taken.

"My father went and bought it and said you will be happy you have this photo when you are older, and blow me down I am.

"It was our first date so we do think about it every time we come back," Jenny said.

"We always have a waffle and a creaming soda at the show because that was what we had on our first date.

"It is our thing.

"The waffle is our celebration," she said.

Like with their marriage, Geoff and Jenny's passion for their birds is as strong as ever.

They are currently in the process of setting up the caged bird display before breeders show their wares later this week.

While Jenny is a champion breeder of zebra finches, Geoff is the current president of Gympie's Caged Bird Club.

2018 will be the pair's 20th as part of the organisation and 19th as part of the Show Society.

Every year they head to the Showgrounds early to set up and it is through mutual love of birds that keeps them coming back to where they first kindled their romance all those years ago.

"It is still a big thing for us," Geoff said.

"The wizzer was the only ride I could get her on.

"If you sat on the right side," the girl would squash over.

"I wasn't that smart but I could work that out," he laughed.