Gympie's great scores earn trophies

IN FORM: A-grade and overall winner Rob Absalom lines up a putt as major sponsor Warren Bradford holds the flag.

MEMBERS had a fabulous day last Tuesday with 70 players including 16 women turning out to support the major sponsor's day for Advantage Screens and Blinds.

Overnight rain and a threatening sky in the morning gave way to a fine sunny day with the course in great condition.

The large field meant that the single stableford event was contested in three grades plus a separate womens competition.

Despite a lengthy layoff from competitive golf, Rob "Kiwi” Absalom was the day's big winner taking out the A-grade competition as well as the overall winner trophy for having the day's best score.

Rob carded a brilliant 41 points with John Godsall the runner-up on 39 and Dennis Nissen 3 points further back.

The in-form Gavin Burls won B-Grade with 38 points on a count back from Geoff Tompkins and the consistent Jeff Mason third on 37.

Bryan Stallard had his first win in more than a year taking out C-grade with 37 points.

Yoey Coogan flew the ladies' flag taking out runner-up with 32 points on a countback from Norm Hatton. Min Meadows was the best player for the ladies with 37 points followed by Betty Bailey on 34 and Yoey Coogan. The ball run down went to 31.

Kev Schmitt won the open pin and Gerry Entwistle took out the vets club pin.

Ron Hall was awarded the day's only Jelliatric for his efforts on the 15th.

Faced with a wedge shot onto the green, Ron was well pleased when he saw his ball take flight towards the hole.

However when returning his club to his bag, he noticed his playing partner Janelle sitting in the cart scraping Ron's divot from her face and hair.

The vets would like to thank Warren and Debbie from Advantage Screens and Blinds for their generous support over many years and appreciate their ongoing support into the future.

Next Monday we travel to Pelican Waters with the bus leaving the golf club at 6.45am sharp.

On Tuesday, the vets play a 4BBB stableford event sponsored by Tim and Yoey Coogan and Eric King.

Good golfing and remember good players practise until they get it right, great players practise until they can't get it wrong.