Gympie's 'Grandma Angel' doing life-changing work in China

FOR A GOOD CAUSE: Linda Shum is auctioning off artwork created by the orphaned Chinese children she has spent the past 20-plus years of her life helping. Josh Preston

SHE'S well known as "Grandma Angel”, the Gympie region woman who has given the last 20-plus years of her life to caring for China's orphaned, disabled or disadvantaged children, but Linda Shum is not done yet.

Today at the Quartz Hub, and on August 2 at the Platform No 1 cafe at the Old Gympie Statiom, Mrs Shum will sell artwork created by the children during school time funded by the Chinese Orphans Assistance Team she founded and continues to direct.

"The paintings will cost $20, and 100 per cent of the proceeds goes into our wages bucket to pay the wages of the teachers,” Mrs Shum said.

"We have two art teachers, and they are brilliant.

"To get this sort of product from the children is quite phenomenal.”

For more information email admin@COAT.org.au or visit www.eagleswingschina.org.