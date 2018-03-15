Gympie's got a growing rabbit problem and here's why

RABBITS: Not as nice in real life as Peter Rabbit is in his movie.

"SHHH. Be vewy vewy quiet. We're hunting wabbits.”

The immortal words of Elmer Fudd, eternally outwitted by the very rascally Bugs Bunny, may soon be on everyone's lips.

Around Gympie region, all that rain and pasture growth has hares on the march and rabbits everywhere.

Apparently they have been breeding like rabbits and are now in the process of eating every green growing thing they can find.

Apparently, it is the rabbits (which are different from hares, despite similar ears and hopping behaviour) that are taking over around Gympie region.

And according to one reader, G. Penrose of Veteran, they are spreading out from strongholds around Woolooga and Kybong.

Mr Penrose says they are becoming more visible around the Veteran area and are no stranger to suburban areas.

In the absence of wild dog and fox predation, Mr Penrose says nature is not keeping up.

He says the rabbits have in the past been a serious plague problem, destroying crops and farmlands.

Gympie Regional Council says it is the co-ordinating body for the release of the rabbit haemorrhagic disease, which it says causes fatal sickness in rabbits, European rabbits and only European rabbits.

"It has never been found to cause infection in any other animal,” a council spokeswoman said yesterday.

"Children, cats, dogs, birds, reptiles, livestock and native animals will not be harmed by RHDV,” she said.

Recent releases of the virus have been carried out at Gympie Showgrounds, Gympie airport and several private properties across the region.

Anyone who would like to be involved in the program can contact the council on 1300307800.

Landowners have a legal obligation to take reasonable pest control measures, the spokeswoman said.