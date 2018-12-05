Gympie's golfing women present their winners of 2018

GOLF: File photo of Dell Groundwater, Rebecca O'Neill, Caitlyn Wheatley and Carol Ward.

Gympie ladies golf had their end of year presentations on the weekend.

International Bowl Division 1 went to Dell Groundwater.

Division 2 was Keryn Jessen.

Division 3 was Johanna Coogan.

Golf Queensland Brooch was Division 1 Dell Groundwater.

Division 2 Maureen Carroll and Division 3 Carol Ward.

Medal of Medals was held on Wednesday.

Division 1 was Dell Groundwater and Division 2 was Johanna Coogan.

Medal of Medals Saturday Division 1 was Rebecca O'Neill and Division 2 was Ann Rigbye.

Eclectic Gross was Janelle Thorburn and the nett was Jean Peters.

Seniors winner was Dell Groundwater and a tie for second between Marj Dakin and Lydia Costello.

Player of the month for November was Carol Ward.

Player of the Year was Janelle Thorburn.

This has been kindly sponsored by Marley's Fashion in Mary Street all year.

Nett eagles was kindly sponsored by Rose Sauer.

Division 1 winner was Robyn Jackson and Division 2 was Lydia Costello.

There will be Wednesday golf for those of you that want to keep playing through the summer.

Names on the time sheet please.

This comp is being run by the Pro Shop.

Saturday golf is as normal, but there has to be six or more women to play for a comp.

If there are less than six, it becomes a mixed competition with the men.

Opening day is Wednesday, January 16 next year.

Merry Christmas to all and have a safe New Year.