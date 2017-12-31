Gympie's golden girl of the pool has eyes set on 2018

BIG YEAR AHEAD: Gympie's Jasmin White has had a busy year with a bag full of swimming medals, now she looks ahead for an even bigger 2018.

YOUNG swimmer Jasmin White is one young sports person to watch out for in 2018 as she looks to build on her fledgling career in the pool.

Eleven-year-old White recently returned from the Pacific School Games in Adelaide with a host of awards.

She received a first in the 8x50m freestyle, second in the under-11 medley and freestyle relay, as well as seventh in the 100m freestyle and fifth in the 50m freestyle.

White said her time in Adelaide allowed her the opportunity to mingle with athletes from a far afield as New Zealand, Fiji, China and Singapore.

"It was great to make new friends that I have a lot in common with and I really enjoyed competing in the relays as well,” she said.

"Adelaide was a great place to visit and I also got to see the Test Cricket at Adelaide Oval during the week we were there.

"I managed to PB in both my individual events and my 100m freestyle time was a bit of a surprise. I would've liked to have won an individual medal but the competition was pretty strong.”

Earlier this year the Gold Fins young gun spearheaded an outstanding performance by her Gympie teammates at the Queensland Sprint Titles in Brisbane.

The St Patrick's College student took home gold in the 50m freestyle with a scorching time of 30.19 seconds to go with her bronze in the 50m breast stroke, cementing herself as one of the best up-and-coming sprinters in the state.

"I was feeling really good (at the meet), I had a really good heat time but I definitely was not expecting first,” the young gun told The Gympie Times earlier in the year.

"I was expecting maybe a top three, but I have been doing a lot of training leading up,” White said.

Having competed at a state level through the school system, the Chandler meet was her first through the club program at the time.

White now looks ahead to 2018 with 12 competitions already lined up, which will give her the opportunity to add to her collection of awards, which stands at 110.

"I have already qualified for State Sprints and Queensland championships; however, I have to come in the top three in an event to make it into the Queensland Team that will go to Nationals,” she said.

"I would love to win an individual medal at the next Pacific School Games (2019).”