Gympie's glamorous come out to play

THE Glitz and Glamour Event hosted by Carolann Verity at The Pavilion last Saturday lived up to its name and raised $20,000 for Little Haven Palliative Care.

The "glitz” was provided by Karinya Florist and local event decorators saw The Pavilion transformed with chandeliers, flowers, a whiskey bar, cocktails, gaming area and luxurious private lounges for guests to enjoy the night's activities.

The "glamour” was provided by 200 guests who embraced the theme and enjoyed delicious canapés, the sounds of the Baker Boys Band, Judy Copley Coutures' stunning parade and high energy dances from Awake Dance Movement.

"We were thrilled to hear so many happy comments from the crowd on just what a great night it was and how stunning the decorating looked,” Little Haven business manager Sue Manton said yesterday.

"Thank you to Hair Review, major sponsors Mia Bella Jewellery, NAB Business Banking, Excelsior Medical Centre, Gympie Telstra Store and Gympie Central Telstra Store and all the generous prize donors.

"The night raised a wonderful $20,000 for Little Haven's community based palliative care service with $10,000 of that coming from the very energetic auction by James Cochrane. One very happy guest, Judy Green, won the highest bid in the beautifully handcrafted ring donated by David Bell of Mia Bella Jewellery.

"Little Haven is once again blown away by the generosity of our community in supporting our work. A huge thank you to Carolann, Karen and Paula of Karinya, Wendy Algie, Mick and Darren from Capelli's and all who volunteered their time to add to the evening's success.

"For those who've asked 'when's the next one? Stay tuned.”