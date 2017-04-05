Gympie's Gig Guide for this weekend

FRIDAY
Gympie RSL
DON Costa will be singing all his favourite country hits from 7.30pm in the main lounge.
Jack Spicer Oval, Kandanga
COME along to a free family event and watch the family friendly movie, Oddball. Bring your chair or picnic rug and sit back and enjoy the movie. Snacks and drinks available for purchase or BYO dinner. Cost is free and start time is 6pm.
Mt Pleasant Hotel
FROM 7pm to late is local rockers Got you Covered performing covers of a range of popular music.
Rainbow Beach Hotel
THE Antics will be performing from 7-10pm, playing rock covers and adding their theatrical flavour, sure to raise a laugh.
SATURDAY
Gympie RSL
RELAX and settle in to the Goran Sedlar duo playing easy listening and classic hits from 7.30pm.
Mt Pleasant Hotel
GET ready to rock from 7pm when rock and blues guitarist Arthur Black takes to the stage covering classics by the Angels, ACDC and much more.
Rainbow Beach Hotel
YOU'RE the star with karaoke from 7pm. Can't sing? That's never stopped anyone from having a go before!
The Royal Hotel
PIANO man Pete Scrhav is live in the lounge and singing all your favourites from 9pm, plus DJ Glenno will be pumping out all the latest hits from 9pm-2am downstairs.
SUNDAY
Mt Pleasant Hotel
RELAX and unwind to travelling music man Jimmy Watts. Jimmy's soulful, grass roots, troubadour sound will make for the perfect laid back afternoon.
Rainbow Beach Hotel
PREPARE to be amazed by soloist Brendan Pyke from 3-6pm. Although going it alone, his mix of guitar loops and effects pedals will have you believing you're listening to a whole band.
Silky Oak Tea Gardens
RONNIE J will be performing from midday to 4pm for a relaxed Sunday session in the unique atmosphere of the Tea Gardens.