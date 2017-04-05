25°
Gympie's Gig Guide for this weekend

5th Apr 2017 5:00 PM
MUSIC MAN: An addict of magical music moments, Jimmy Watts has been hunting down music fixes on stages all over the country for years and Sunday afternoon he'll be performing at the Mount Pleasant.
MUSIC MAN: An addict of magical music moments, Jimmy Watts has been hunting down music fixes on stages all over the country for years and Sunday afternoon he'll be performing at the Mount Pleasant.

FRIDAY

Gympie RSL

DON Costa will be singing all his favourite country hits from 7.30pm in the main lounge.

Jack Spicer Oval, Kandanga

COME along to a free family event and watch the family friendly movie, Oddball. Bring your chair or picnic rug and sit back and enjoy the movie. Snacks and drinks available for purchase or BYO dinner. Cost is free and start time is 6pm.

Mt Pleasant Hotel

FROM 7pm to late is local rockers Got you Covered performing covers of a range of popular music.

Rainbow Beach Hotel

THE Antics will be performing from 7-10pm, playing rock covers and adding their theatrical flavour, sure to raise a laugh.

SATURDAY

Gympie RSL

RELAX and settle in to the Goran Sedlar duo playing easy listening and classic hits from 7.30pm.

Mt Pleasant Hotel

GET ready to rock from 7pm when rock and blues guitarist Arthur Black takes to the stage covering classics by the Angels, ACDC and much more.

Rainbow Beach Hotel

YOU'RE the star with karaoke from 7pm. Can't sing? That's never stopped anyone from having a go before!

The Royal Hotel

PIANO man Pete Scrhav is live in the lounge and singing all your favourites from 9pm, plus DJ Glenno will be pumping out all the latest hits from 9pm-2am downstairs.

SUNDAY

Mt Pleasant Hotel

RELAX and unwind to travelling music man Jimmy Watts. Jimmy's soulful, grass roots, troubadour sound will make for the perfect laid back afternoon.

Rainbow Beach Hotel

PREPARE to be amazed by soloist Brendan Pyke from 3-6pm. Although going it alone, his mix of guitar loops and effects pedals will have you believing you're listening to a whole band.

Silky Oak Tea Gardens

RONNIE J will be performing from midday to 4pm for a relaxed Sunday session in the unique atmosphere of the Tea Gardens.

