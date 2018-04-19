Gympie's gardening guru takes the crown

BEST OF THE BEST: Marion Sillett has been awarded the title of Gympie's Gardening Great and will appear on the cover of the next Yellow and White Pages (inset).

BEST OF THE BEST: Marion Sillett has been awarded the title of Gympie's Gardening Great and will appear on the cover of the next Yellow and White Pages (inset).

GREEN thumb Marion Sillett will appear on the front cover of the 2017-18 Yellow and White Pages after being awarded the title of Gympie's Gardening Great.

The competition ran as a collaborative effort between the Yellow Pages, White Pages and the Australian City Farms and Community Gardens Network, which works to promote the benefits of community gardening and urban agriculture.

On top of having the most visually impressive garden in town, Ms Sillett took out the top prize after she impressed competition judges with her creative gardening tip, which will appear inside the phone book's front cover.

Marion Sillett will feature on the cover of the next Yellow & White Pages. Contributed

Ms Sillett said she was "totally shocked but very excited to accept the title”.

"I have been gardening for more than 50 years and have found no better way to relax and be creative, while also contributing to making my community more sustainable and beautiful,” she said.

"I hope my gardening tip will inspire others in the Gympie region to get out and start a garden of their own.”

Yellow Pages spokeswoman Erin Williamson said the campaign with the garden network was a "natural partnership” due to a "common goal of connecting members of local communities”.

"We are excited to see the nation's gardening king and queens celebrated on the cover of our directories over the coming months, and hope to encourage more Aussies to get their hands dirty and relish the benefits of gardening too,” Ms Williamson said.

Network representative Peta Christensen said community gardens were "a place where people can participate, create and contribute to a happier and healthier lifestyle.”

Ms Sillett's creative gardening tip will appear alongside details of the network's work in the area.

Distribution of the 2017-18 Gympie Yellow Pages and White Pages co-bound book featuring Marion Sillett will begin on Saturday, April 28.