Gympie's Gaby riding high for Queensland

YOUNG RIDER: Gaby Davey is one of Gympie's most promising young horse riders and recently claimed a swag of awards in showjumping at the Pony Club Nationals.

BUDDING young Gympie horse rider Gaby Davey is quickly becoming one of the most accomplished riders in the region.

The 13-year-old Gympie Pony Club member recently returned from the Showjumping and Sporting Pony Club Nationals, where she claimed 1st, 4th and 6th, and her Queensland team took out top place overall in the Sub Junior Class.

It has been a long road for the teenage rider who began competing at the age of five but first rode when she was just three-years-old.

In 2016, Gaby put an application in with Pony Club Queensland for the Pony Club Nationals event to be held in Toowoomba in September 2017, submitted with a resume of achievements from competing on her stockhorse mare, Twiggy.

"After winning the State Formal Gymkhana at Oakey in 2016 I was really hoping I would be selected and I was super excited when I was notified I was chosen and one of only six riders for the sub junior group in Qld,” Gaby said.

"Nationals was my next step after doing well at State level the past five years and I couldn't wait to get there.”

Gaby embarked on a thorough training schedule to get Twiggy and herself up to national competition standard.

"My mare Twiggy is already very well trained but I needed to get her fit and in top condition for the trip and the event which I did with lots of trail riding, good feed and supplements and rugging her,” Gaby said.

Gaby and Twiggy placed 4th in the Presentation event, then took out 1st in Youth Handler.

She then placed 6th in the jumping and novelties after knocking a few poles.

After the week in Toowoomba, Gaby and her family headed to Roma for the State Formal Gymkhana, Campdraft and Sporting event.

"We were welcomed with a heat wave of 40 degree heat and on the second day we were warned not to drink the water as it had ecoli in it,” Gaby said.

"I placed overall in the Formal Gymkhana and 3rd overall in the Sporting out of about 40 riders so I was very happy.”