Gympie's forgotten first swimming pool resurfaces at last

JOHN Waldock's life story covers nearly two thirds of the history of Gympie region.

He remembers learning butchering the small town, Great Depression way - doing home deliveries on horseback, carrying in his lap a basket as big as a kitchen table, all loaded up with layers of meat for orders, separated by layers of cloth.

He chuckled when told that someone, much later, had invented a product called Uber Eats, thinking it was a new idea.

Born only 53 years after James Nash found gold, Mr Waldock turns 99 tomorrow.

"I used to start at 6.30am and work to 6pm Monday to Friday and on Saturday I would work from 3.50am to 1pm, taking the two horses to Mothar Mountain, where they could graze for nothing - all for 10 shillings ($1) a week.

"Mince was tuppence a pound, which would be 5c/kg now.”

Recalling simpler times he says he may just be the last living customer of Gympie's first aquatic recreation centre, the "pool” built into the Mary River in 1934, when carpenters made decks on either bank, measured so that three swims across made "100 yards” for competitions.

But his toughest mission as a butcher was nothing like any of that. It started in wartime New Guinea, when as a young soldier, he trod on a land mine.

Saved by a jammed mechanism, he survived to complete his mission, to clear away dead cattle that had wandered into the minefield and set off several of the mines.

"I was in charge of the airstrip minefield and I was also the butcher in my unit.

"They told me I had to sort it out and I said 'Forget it mate' - in a minefield in the dark. I had to remove mines to make room for a vehicle to collect the cattle, so they could be butchered or buried. You'd find the mines with a bayonet and then lever them out.

"I stood on one but I was saved (by a jammed mechanism).

"The mines had three-and-a-half pounds (1.6kg) of gun cotton and they made a terrific blast. I got a truck and a couple of jokers to help and a hacksaw - that's all I had.

"The meat was so tough and such poor quality, there were no decent cuts in it. I just boned the carcasses and minced it.

"Then we had to take out the rest of the mines so we could bury the rest of the cattle.”

Mr Waldock moved on from his first employer in what is now James Nash Arcade and joined Seymour Gommassel, who made "the best small goods your could buy.”

He recalls those smallgoods were sold across Queensland and parts of New south Wales.