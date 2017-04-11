28°
News

Gympie's forgotten Battle of Bullecourt heroes

Sherele Moody
| 11th Apr 2017 6:00 AM
Australians clean their rifles in the second line of trenches near Bullecourt.
Australians clean their rifles in the second line of trenches near Bullecourt. Australian War Memorial (E00454)

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

SPECIAL REPORT: How the Germans captured 1170 Diggers in just a few hours.

AS THE sun rose across an idyllic snow-covered field in northern France on April 11, 1917, thousands of Australian Diggers calmly began walking toward the German enemy line some 2km away.

By the end of the day, that beautiful stretch of pristine fertile ground a short distance from the village of Bullecourt would be known as "the blood tub".

The first Battle of Bullecourt was an unmitigated disaster that had the might of the German army mow down 3300 Australians with a barrage of bullets and explosives in just a few hours.

The Germans also took 1170 of the Australian soldiers as prisoners of war by day's end.

The previous evening, British and Australian defence leaders ordered the Aussies - including 10 Bundaberg men from the 15th Battalion - to attack the German defence of the Hindenburg Line on the opposite side of the field.

The Aussie infantry moved forward, expecting to be protected by at least 12 British tanks.

 

Three soldiers warm a mess tin of tea over a candle in the reserve line during the fighting near Bullecourt.
Three soldiers warm a mess tin of tea over a candle in the reserve line during the fighting near Bullecourt. Australian War Memorial (E00456)

But the behemoths of the battlefield were so slow that they did not get to there on time and when the tanks eventually crawled past the Aussie trenches, they were quickly destroyed by the enemy's strong wall of field artillery.

That same arsenal of German weapons ripped the approaching Diggers to shreds.

Gympie hairdresser and tobacconist William Campbell did not survive while Gympie-born Digger Michael Hogan died the next day of wounds sustained in the battle.

The died fighting alongside other men from our region including Eric Alexander Waldock, Bertram George Wooster, Frederick Treeby, George Charles Pinkerton, Alfred Hester, William Madden, Herbert George Davison and John Harrison.

All of these other men survived Bullecourt but succumbed to wounds or disease or were killed in action within 16 months of that fateful day.

"No doubt exceedingly important strategic objects lay behind the British (led) attack, but I have never been able to discover what they were," German General Eric Ludendorff wrote shortly after the killer skirmish that barely impacted his own battalions.

 

In the distance, across a flat landscape, smoke rises from a shell exploding at Bullecourt.
In the distance, across a flat landscape, smoke rises from a shell exploding at Bullecourt. Australian War Memorial (P02321.

Battle of Bullecourt expert Captain Andrew Craig said wave after wave of Diggers moved across that icy field, never faltering to follow in the footsteps of their mates despite the unrelenting mass of bodies falling before them.

"The Australians advanced over 2000m of pretty flat ground," the retired Royal Australian Navy officer told ARM Newsdesk.

"They walked up. There was no running or jumping.

"They just walked in to face the shells and bullets.

"It took a particular mindset just to keep at it.

"I think what held them together was their resilience, courage and mateship.

"You had to be able to have such confidence in your mates on either side and know that they were there to protect you the best they could and you were there to protect them the best you could and you just got on with it."

 

Members of the 2nd Division at a dump of frontline supplies near Iggery Corner, during the fight for Bullecourt.
Members of the 2nd Division at a dump of frontline supplies near Iggery Corner, during the fight for Bullecourt. Australian War Memorial (E00436)

Australia War Memorial senior historian Aaron Pegram said the Battle of Bullecourt was overshadowed by bigger and bloodier campaigns elsewhere including the Somme, Pozières and Passchendaele where more than 62,000 allied soldiers were killed.

"Bullecourt - with 3000-plus casualties in one unsuccessful assault - it is on its own staggering, but in the context of those other losses it's also a drop in the ocean," he said.

On April 25, Gympie residents will remember the sacrifice of these soldiers during the Anzac Day dawn services.

Our region will also commemorate the lives lost in the second Battle of Bullecourt.

That battle started on May 3, 1917, and by the time it ended two weeks later on May 17, 7482 Australians were dead.

Both Bullecourt battles accounted for the deaths of almost 11,000 Australians, about one sixth of the 62,000-plus Australian casualties in the First World War.

 

John Herbert Green served in the 15th Battalion (15th Reinforcement) during the First World War. Private Green was one of very few Australians to survive the first Battle of Bullecourt on April 11, 1917. He has descendants in Caboolture, Sunshine Coast, Warwick, Dalby and Toowoomba regions. HIs brothers Francis Green and James Green also served in WWI.
John Herbert Green served in the 15th Battalion (15th Reinforcement) during the First World War. Private Green was one of very few Australians to survive the first Battle of Bullecourt on April 11, 1917. He has descendants in Caboolture, Sunshine Coast, Warwick, Dalby and Toowoomba regions. HIs brothers Francis Green and James Green also served in WWI. Supplied

Soldier's life saved in the blink of an eye

IN A blink of an eye, John Herbert Green went from facing certain death at Australia's infamous "blood tub" to being one of the luckiest Diggers to emerge from the First World War.

The Australian Imperial Forces private was one of the few soldiers to survive the first Battle of Bullecourt on April 11, 1917.

In just a few hours, the Germans slaughtered 3300 of Green's comrades and took a further 1170 prisoners of war as the Australians tried to breakthrough the Hindenberg line near the village of Bullecourt in France.

The enemy shot Green in both legs.

Determined to survive, the 23-year-old coal worker crawled across the body-strewn battlefield, trying to get his comrades to pull him into their trenches.

But the soldiers battened down the hatches, turning their back on the young man for fear he would draw the attention of the enemy.

Eventually he collapsed and the Australians, believing him dead, left his body where he fell.

Twenty-four hours later, a group of Canadian soldiers stumbled across him.

He mustered enough strength to blink his eyes to get their attention and he was a saved.

It's a brave story often retold by the Darling Downs born and raised soldier's daughters, Mary McCarthy, 77, and Cathy Kelly, 87.

Mrs McCarthy, who lives on Bribie Island, and Mrs Kelly, a Sunshine Coast residents, are incredibly proud of their father who awarded the British War Medal and the Victory Medal.

 

James Thomas Green served in the 11th Light Horse Regiment (A Squadron) during the First World War. He has descendants in Caboolture, Sunshine Coast, Warwick, Dalby and Toowoomba regions. HIs brothers John Green and Francis Green also served in WWI.
James Thomas Green served in the 11th Light Horse Regiment (A Squadron) during the First World War. He has descendants in Caboolture, Sunshine Coast, Warwick, Dalby and Toowoomba regions. HIs brothers John Green and Francis Green also served in WWI. Supplied

 

Francis Peter Green served in the 12th Light Horse Regiment (7th Reinforcement) during the First World War. He has descendants in Caboolture, Sunshine Coast, Warwick, Dalby and Toowoomba regions. HIs brothers John Green and James Green also served in WWI.
Francis Peter Green served in the 12th Light Horse Regiment (7th Reinforcement) during the First World War. He has descendants in Caboolture, Sunshine Coast, Warwick, Dalby and Toowoomba regions. HIs brothers John Green and James Green also served in WWI. Supplied

They are also proud of their uncles, Francis Peter and James Thomas, who also enlisted in the AIF.

Francis served in the 12th Light Horse Regiment and James served in the 11th Light Horse Regiment and were decorated for their heroism in France.

Mrs McCarthy and Mrs Kelly said their father never spoke about the war and never complained about the ongoing pain from the bullet wounds in his legs.

Mrs Kelly said her father kept crawling until he could go no further because he did not want to be captured by the enemy.

"The Australians had put the white flag up and the Germans just kept shooting," Mrs Kelly said.

"He was determined to not become a prisoner a war."

Mrs McCarthy said her father was a kind and gentle man who was extremely protective of his daughters.

"I think his war experience made him protective of us," she said.

"I was proud of him."

 

Stretcher bearers of the 8th Battalion carry wounded soldiers back along the trenches during the fighting at Bullecourt.
Stretcher bearers of the 8th Battalion carry wounded soldiers back along the trenches during the fighting at Bullecourt. Australian War Memorial (E00440)

Gympie region 15th Australian Infantry Battalion soldiers who fought at the Battle of Bullecourt during the First World War:

Eric Alexander Waldock was a Gympie timber cutter who died of disease on July 2, 1918. He enlisted on February 1, 1916, and embarked from Brisbane on board HMAT A50 Itonus on August 8, 1916 at the age of 18.

Bertram George Wooster was a Widgie farmer who died from wounds on June 23, 1918. He enlisted on February 29, 1916 and embarked from Brisbane on board HMAT A50 Itonus on August 8, 1916 at the age of 18.

Frederick Treeby was a South Side teamster who was killed in action on September 27, 1917. He enlisted on November 25, 1915, and embarked from Brisbane on board HMAT A49 Seang Choon on September 19, 1916 at the age of 23.

George Charles Pinkerton grew up in Gympie and died of wounds on July 6, 1918. He enlisted on September 28, 1915 and embarked from Sydney on board HMAT A72 Beltana on May 13, 1916 at the age of 22.

Alfred Hester was a Gympie labourer who was killed in action on July 10, 1917. He enlisted on February 1, 1916 and embarked from Brisbane on board HMAT A50 Itonus on August 8, 1916 at the age of 25.

 

Australian servicemen bathe in shell holes after the fight for Bullecourt.
Australian servicemen bathe in shell holes after the fight for Bullecourt. Australian War Memorial (E03925)

William Campbell was a Gympie hairdresser and tobacconist who was killed in action on April 11, 1917. He enlisted on February 8, 1916, and embarked from Brisbane on board HMAT A49 Seang Choon on May 4, 1916 at the age of 30.

William Madden was a Gympie engine cleaner who returned to Australia on July 27, 1917. He enlisted on August 21, 1915, and embarked from Brisbane on board HMAT A48 Seang Bee on October 2, 1915 at the age of 21.

Herbert George Davison was a Deep Creek timber-getter who was killed in action on October 17, 1917. He enlisted on July 4, 1916, and embarked from Brisbane, on board HMAT A36 Boonah on October 21, 1916 at the age of 45.

John Harrison was an Ashford Hill miner who was killed in action on September 18, 1918. He enlisted on January 21, 1916 and embarked from Sydney on board HMAT SS Hawkes Bay on April 20, 1916 at the age of 21.

Michael Hogan was a Gympie-born Mount Morgan miner who died of wounds on April 12, 1917. He enlisted on January 31, 1916 and embarked from Brisbane on board HMAT A50 Itonus on August 8, 1916 at the age of 23.

Source: Australian War Memorial

- ARM NEWSDESK

Gympie Times

Topics:  aaron pegram anzac day australian war memorial battle of bullecourt captain andrew craig dawn service first world war france francis peter green hindenburg line james thomas green john herbert green passchendaele pozières somme

Region debt level concerns

Region debt level concerns

Prushka's Canary in the Coal Mine survey of 270 regional business clients from across Australia found 47% are aiming for growth in the coming year.

Mary Valley Stags charge ahead thanks to funding boost

TIGHT: Front to back Sam Lyttle, Tom Wheeler and Henry Maudsley of the Mary Valley Stags watch a game from the canteen.

A spruce up for this beloved local club

Unlocking the secrets in Gympie's soil

INVESTIGATOR: Wade Holmes from Australian Soil Investigations with the drilling rig which enables his team to plumb greater depths than by just using a hand auger.

Discovering what's hidden in the ground is Wade's speciality

Less than 48 hours left to get FREE Hoselink kit!

Don't miss out on this reely great deal!

Offer ends midnight Wednesday!

Local Partners

The fruit, vegies to be worst affected by Debbie's wrath

THE good news is, you shouldn't be paying any more for your fruit and vegies, despite the impact of Cyclone Debbie.

Woolooga Digger's milestone

CONGRATULATIONS: Ossie Merritt celebrated his 95th birthday last weekend and below, his farm-inspired cake.

There was a party last weekend for Woolooga's Ossie Merritt.

Grace Hickey on stage for Bluesfest

BLUESFEST BOUND: Grace Hickey will be playing at this year's Byron Bay Bluesfest.

Maclean songstress earns slot at iconic music festival

6 things to do in the Gympie region tomorrow and Sunday

OFF AND RACING: Catch all the racing action today at the Gympie Turfclub with the 100 Club Cup Race Day.

Sports is our main theme for this weekend's things to do.

Saturday events around the Gympie region

Get your dancing shoes on this weekend.

There's a couple of great events on around Gympie tomorrow.

Original red Power Ranger praises new Aussie star

AUSTIN St John is returning to our shores next week to greet fans at Supanova.

MOVIE REVIEW: Anne Hathaway embraces her inner monster

Anne Hathaway in a scene from the movie Colossal.

Colossal is an oddly appealing tale of errant girl power.

Quantum leap for Samsung's new QLED range

The new Samsung QLED range, Q9 version.

Samsung's new range of televisions proves bigger can be better

Married At First Sight: Sean has 'found new love'

Susan and Sean seem like the perfect couple on Married At First Sight.

Has Married At First Sight’s “horseman” Sean Hollands found love?

First look at Thor: Ragnarok

Chris Hemsworth in a scene from the movie Thor: Ragnarok.

THOR and The Hulk face off gladiator-style in teaser trailer.

A return to the dance studio

Australian actor Keiynan Lonsdale as Wally West in a scene from the TV series The Flash. Supplied by Foxtel.

Aussie film maker returns to his roots after US success

The Big Apple is bitten: New York 2140

book review cover

It's 2140 and New York really isn't the place it used to be

EXCITING INVESTMENT PROSPECT

7 Buchanan Avenue, Tin Can Bay 4580

House 3 2 1 $299,000

In a marvellous position, in sort after old Tin Can Bay, walk to the foreshore, close to shops and food venues. This appealing home set on 531sqm block is ideal...

SPACE EVERYWHERE !!

37 Investigator Ave, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 4 2 2 $379,000 NEG

This home set on a 2010sqm block, built approximately 3 years ago, so everything is nearly new. From the moment you enter this light filled home you will be...

3 x Driveways + Shed

9 Summer Way, Tin Can Bay 4580

House 3 1 4 $329,000

3 driveway access to your new property and positioned in a great location close to the foreshore, are features that are sought after. The brick home, has been...

Location, Location, Location!

8 Musgrave, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 4 $259,000

Nestled on an exceptional 1047m2 fully fenced block, this delightful property has so much potential for the perfect family home or smart investment. Built to stand...

FAMILY HOME WITH ALL THE BELLS AND WHISTLES

12 Majestic Place, Jones Hill 4570

House 4 2 5 $425,000

This immaculate home will provide you and your family with a delightful lifestyle in the sought-after Southside of Gympie only minutes from the Bruce. Positioned...

BUSH PARADISE

Veteran 4570

Rural 0 0 $249,000

Calling shooters, 4WDers, trailbikers and naturalists. 127 acres (51.62ha) situated approximately 11kms north east of Gympie with National Park...

LUXURY ON THE BAY

Tin Can Bay 4580

Unit 3 2 2 $395,000

Here's your chance to grab a quality waterfront property in pristine Tin Can Bay. Situated on the esplanade with Tin Can Bay on one side and Snapper Creek on the...

AN ORIGINAL TIMBER HOME

74 Rifle Range Road, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 2 $249,000

Situated near Gympie State High School is a 3 bedroom split-level timber home with a large shed. Of the three bedrooms, 2 have built-ins. The spacious lounge room...

AFFORDABLE ACREAGE LIVING

Glenwood 4570

House 1 1 8 $295,000

Here's your chance to get that piece of paradise, even if you're on a budget. This pretty and private 31.23 acres (12.64ha) property would be great as a starter...

Exceptional Value - Exceptional Buying

22 Callistemon Cres, Tin Can Bay 4580

Residential Land This is the time to snap up a great bargain .!! Vendor ... ALL OFFERS...

This is the time to snap up a great bargain .!! Vendor committed elsewhere .....Motivated vendor wants this block sold NOW !! and will consider offers. Well this...

Homes to go for six-storey, luxury beachside living

APPROVED: A 35-unit development has been approved in Kings Beach.

Penthouse living key part of Coast beachside development

Demand for land continues

Baydn Dodds of Colliers International on site at the 18.36ha property at 50 Abbotts Rd, Palmwoods.

Developer pays $4.4m for 18.36ha Palmwoods holding

Getting the news out

Debbie puts everyone to the test

The biggest disruption to Coast's booming resort industry

The photo of a Noosa home listed on Airbnb.

Major contributions made by short-term stay apps

Esplanade continues to appeal

IN DEMAND: Ryan Parry of CBRE Sunshine Coast on site at the Peninsular Resort Mooloolaba that has seen $7.77million in transactions in the past 13 months.

Another juicy Mooloolaba retail investment transacted

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!