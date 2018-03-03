Gympie's first 'calamitous' flood

DELUGE: ”Rain incessant for twenty hours; river rose over 30 feet, and at one place it rose 1 foot in five minutes. One-mile township flooded; residents forced to move; 7.5 inches of rain fell in the last 24 hours - 1870”. Extract from Results of Rainfall Observations made in Queensland, H.A. Hunt, Commonwealth Meteorologist published 1914.

DELUGE: ”Rain incessant for twenty hours; river rose over 30 feet, and at one place it rose 1 foot in five minutes. One-mile township flooded; residents forced to move; 7.5 inches of rain fell in the last 24 hours - 1870”. Extract from Results of Rainfall Observations made in Queensland, H.A. Hunt, Commonwealth Meteorologist published 1914. Qld State Library

GYMPIE is synonymous with three things - gold, country music and floods.

As any seasoned local knows, given two or three days of wet weather in a row and you're likely to find the shelves of shops emptied of bread and milk.

But in 1870, the miners and their families who moved to Gympie following the discovery of gold had no idea their main street was actually a dry creek bed.

An extraordinary wet season started in late-January, early February of 1870, and on page 2 of The Gympie Times and Mary River Mining Gazette a report on the local news of delays to Brisbane coaches because of localised flooding appeared on Saturday, February 5, 1870.

"This narrative of the perils and adventures by the Brisbane coaches will no doubt suggest the reflection that in rainy weather intending passengers should either carry life buoys or take a few lessons in swimming before leaving Gympie," the writer suggested.

How right he was.

On March 9, 1870, the Wednesday edition carried the headline, Heavy Rains and Calamitous Flood.

"It becomes our painful duty to record the greatest fall of rain and the most calamitous flood which has yet visited the Gympie goldfield.

"Its injurious effects are everywhere so apparent that we hardly know at which point to commence a description.

"The inhabitants of the lower portion of Gympie Town, the whole of the One-mile, and the greater part of the Two-mile, have been driven from their homes and are now billeted in the houses of their neighbours and friends, or in the public schools and churches.

"The damage to household property must be very great; as for the injury to the mining industry, we fear that it will give a blow to the goldfield, from which the recovery will be slow and difficult.

"Up to the present time there has been no loss of life...", it was reported.

Coverage continued in the following edition on Saturday, March 12.

"In attempting to fulfil our duty of giving an adequate description of the extraordinary visitation of the past week, we have despaired of conveying a correct impression of the circumstances to our readers at a distance.

The more we see and hear of the tremendous rise and vastness of the waters which have visited this district, the havoc which has been caused, and the consternation and panic of the inhabitants, the more we feel that the sights now to be witnessed from the higher portions of the country around Gympie must be seen before they can be believed.

"As we write (Friday 5pm) boats and punts are being rowed past our office, having returned from excursions of miles over the district, in some cases; and we look out upon the miserable sight of a drowned and half-destroyed town."

In the weeks and months that followed, the townspeople rallied and pulled together and even though almost everyone was impacted in some way, they all managed to help those who were left destitute, and homeless in most cases.

There were reports of some looting of destroyed premises but by and large the residents of the fledgling township showed that strong community spirit which is still present today.

And their hopes that this would be an isolated event were sadly mistaken.

In July of that year, the river came to town again.

"We admit that our belief in our former assertion - that a flood which swamps the One-mile township, and washes the main street of Gympie is "exceptional" - is now somewhat shaken", a report from Wednesday, July 20, 1870 said despairingly.

- Donna Jones