Gympie's first booth has been counted

6.30pm: GYMPIE, the count is under way.

The first polling booth of 160 around the Gympie region has been counted.

While it is very early days the Kilkivan booth, which is in Tony Perrett heartland has returned a small, yet surprising result.

Currently One Nation candidate Chelle Dobson shares 33.33 per cent of the votes to Labor's Tracey McWilliam's 28.57.

Incumbent Tony Perrett is marginally in the lead with 38.10 per cent.

In the Gympie electorate, 36,304 people returned votes this election campaign.

