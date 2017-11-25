Menu
Gympie's first booth has been counted

Ballot boxes
Ballot boxes Kerri-Anne Mesner
Tom Daunt
by

6.30pm: GYMPIE, the count is under way.

The first polling booth of 160 around the Gympie region has been counted.

While it is very early days the Kilkivan booth, which is in Tony Perrett heartland has returned a small, yet surprising result.

Currently One Nation candidate Chelle Dobson shares 33.33 per cent of the votes to Labor's Tracey McWilliam's 28.57.

Incumbent Tony Perrett is marginally in the lead with 38.10 per cent.

In the Gympie electorate, 36,304 people returned votes this election campaign.

Topics:  gympie politics one nation pauline hanson people of gympie queensland election 2017 tony perrett mp

Gympie Times
