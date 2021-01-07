Gympie’s first baby of 2021 brings joy to young family

Lucie Santowski with her newborn baby Lucas Tucker who was the first baby born in Gympie this year. Picture: Kristen Camp

Jones Hill parents Lucie Santowski and Dylan Tucker had two due dates to expect the newest arrival to their family: December 26 and January 8.

So Lucas Daniel Tucker split the difference, arriving on January 1 at 8.20am and becoming the first child born in Gympie in the new year.

Lucas weighed in at just under 8 pounds at 3.6 kgs and Ms Santowski said it was a relief having him.

“I was 39 weeks and just exhausted,” Ms Santowski said.

“I had been getting pains but then I just knew and was like this is it.”

After calling the hospital and going into active labour at 6am, within two hours the baby had arrived.

“It felt full on cause it was so quick,” Ms Santowski said.

Given the two dates, Ms Santowski said she wasn’t sure when Lucas would arrive.

“But I reckon my due date would've been the 8th because he’s the perfect size,” she said.

Baby Lucas has been welcomed with open arms by his family and big brother Jackson Tucker who is almost two.

“I think he will be the sweetest big brother because he always kisses him on the head,” Ms Santowski said.

“My mum just lives around the corner and my nieces ask to see the baby everyday.

“And my dog had puppies so they are like can we see the puppies and the baby.”

With a newborn, two-year-old, puppies and Mr Tucker’s own two children, the couple have their hands full but are excited for what’s to come.

“[The nurses] said I was a natural at childbirth and I’m like well I’m stopping soon,” Ms Santowski said.

