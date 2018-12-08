Gympie's favourite shopkeepers 'surprised' with popularity

COMPETITION for the "best shopkeeper” crown was always going to be tight in a town known for its strong sense of community, but Shane and Jo Waldock from the Gympie West Store and Service Station prevailed with a lot of love from Gympie Times readers on Facebook.

Mr and Mrs Waldock and their Gympie West team polled 21 of 174 nominations to claim top spot as of midday yesterday, while an astonishing 34 local businesses tallied votes.

READ MORE: The Gympie servo kickin' it old school

Wayne Ross and Shane Waldock at the BP West service station in Gympie. Renee Albrecht

Mr Waldock said the fuel crew's old-fashioned "full driveway service with a smile” and nostalgic, retro-style appeal was popular with their customers.

"It's quite surprising. We just try to do what we do and try to put a happy face on our customers every day, we don't feel like we do anything special,” he said.

"I think people enjoy their experience with us because we offer something unique and different, and the nostalgia factor brings people back to the way it used to be.

"Every business in town was like that back in the day, it wasn't dominated by big chains like Coles and Woolworths.

"I'm third generation born and bred from Gympie, we're locally owned and operated, so I think that makes people want to come back and support us too.”

Mr Waldock said hearing about community support "meant a lot” to he and Jo.

Malouf Pharmacy Southside (14 votes), Gympie Pet Supplies (11) and PC Place on Mary St (10) were the next-highest vote getters in the community response.

Belinda van Dorssen at Priceline, Tracey Clarke from Unearthed Streetwear and Nick and Gemma Green of PC Place were some of those singled out for their superior service.

(From left) Kanya Maneenil, Wayne Ross, and Shane and Joanne Waldock. Arthur Gorrie

FULL LIST OF NOMINATIONS FOR GYMPIE'S BEST SHOPKEEPER

1. Woolworths Southside (9 votes) 2. Iron Addicts Supplements (2 votes) 3. Gympie Vacuum Shop (4 votes) 4. Goldburgs Outfitters (4 votes) 5. Gympie Pet Suppliers (11 votes) 6. Priceline Gympie (8 votes) 7. Gympie West Store and Service Station (21 votes - winners) 8. Malouf Pharmacies (14 votes) 9. Gloria Jeans Gympie (4 votes) 10. Autograph (9 votes) 11. Envy Hair (1 vote) 12. PC Place (10 votes) 13. Clothing Hosp (5 votes) 14. Melt Me (7 votes) 15. Heavenleigh Cupcakes (5 votes) 16. Roma Hair (4 votes) 17. Drake's IGA (4 votes) 18. Tom Grady (6 votes) 19. Supercheap Auto (4 votes) 20. Telstra Centro (3 votes) 21. Gympie One Stop Furniture (2 votes) 22. McIntosh Butchers (1 vote) 23. Mooloo Produce (1 vote) 24. Bunnings Gympie (1 vote) 25. JayJays (3 votes) 26. Unearthed (7 votes) 27. Lowes Gympie (4 votes) 28. Camping Outdoors (4 votes) 29. Crystalign Connections (2 votes) 30. Salty Kisses (5 votes) 31. Lissy's Closet (3 votes) 32. Butterfly Crystal Dreams (2 votes) 33. Quartz Hub (2 votes) 34. Goodyear Jewellers (3 votes)