Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Amity Affliction
The Amity Affliction
News

Gympie’s favourite metalcore band to play close to home

Shelley Strachan
18th Nov 2019 2:08 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

METALCORE fans will be thrilled to hear The Amity Affliction are set to perform on the Sunshine Coast next year at Venue 114.

The Amity Affliction will wow crowds on January 31 next year, as part of their first tour of regional Australia since 2017.

The tour comes off the back of their East Coast capital city tour and the release of their massive new single All my Friends are Dead.

The band will be joined by support acts Odd Worlders, Ocean Grove and New Zealand’s Own Antagonist AD. They will also be backed by local support.

The Amity Affliction claimed their fourth consecutive number one ARIA chart debut with their sixth studio album, Misery.

The album also remained at number one on the iTunes album chart for the first week of release. They are among just a handful of Australian artists to accomplish four consecutive number one ARIA album debuts. Their previous number one albums are: ‘Chasing ghosts’ (2012), ‘Let the ocean take me’ (2014) and ‘This could be heartbreak’ (2016).

Presented by Unified and Select Music.

When: Friday, January 31, 2020

Where: Venue 114, 114 Sportsmans Parade, Bokarina

Book: venue114.com.au or call 07 5413 1400

Tickets: 18+ event, entry $62.40

amity affliction
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Close call as campervan pulled out of Borumba Dam

        premium_icon Close call as campervan pulled out of Borumba Dam

        News A fishing trip at Lake Borumba turned into disaster for a fisherman on Saturday afternoon.

        Thousands of jobs in limbo, projects worth $4b stalled

        premium_icon Thousands of jobs in limbo, projects worth $4b stalled

        News Federal MPs beg QLD Govt to spend their money

        NAMED: 24 people to face Gympie court today

        premium_icon NAMED: 24 people to face Gympie court today

        News The following people are appearing in Gympie Magistrates Court today, November 18.