Gympie’s favourite metalcore band to play close to home

METALCORE fans will be thrilled to hear The Amity Affliction are set to perform on the Sunshine Coast next year at Venue 114.

The Amity Affliction will wow crowds on January 31 next year, as part of their first tour of regional Australia since 2017.

The tour comes off the back of their East Coast capital city tour and the release of their massive new single All my Friends are Dead.

The band will be joined by support acts Odd Worlders, Ocean Grove and New Zealand’s Own Antagonist AD. They will also be backed by local support.

The Amity Affliction claimed their fourth consecutive number one ARIA chart debut with their sixth studio album, Misery.

The album also remained at number one on the iTunes album chart for the first week of release. They are among just a handful of Australian artists to accomplish four consecutive number one ARIA album debuts. Their previous number one albums are: ‘Chasing ghosts’ (2012), ‘Let the ocean take me’ (2014) and ‘This could be heartbreak’ (2016).

Presented by Unified and Select Music.

When: Friday, January 31, 2020

Where: Venue 114, 114 Sportsmans Parade, Bokarina

Book: venue114.com.au or call 07 5413 1400

Tickets: 18+ event, entry $62.40