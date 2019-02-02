Gympie's favourite export, Lisa Millar wins hearts and minds

HAPPY TIMES: Australian Broadcasting Corporation breakfast news host Lisa Millar with her parents, Dorothy and Clarrie Millar.

GYMPIE'S favourite export, former Gympie Times cadet Lisa Millar has won new fans nationally in her new TV morning news role.

The daughter of Gympie's former federal MP, Clarrie Millar and his wife Dorothy, Lisa Millar has come a long way - whichever way you look at it.

"Lisa Millar started a cadetship with the Gympie Times in 1988,” according to the first paragraph of her official ABC biography.

"After a few years in newspapers and regional television, she joined the ABC as the North Queensland reporter in Townsville, before moving to Canberra and the federal press gallery,” the biographical notes continue.

"She has completed two stints as a North America correspondent in Washington,” they say, before describing her most recent role as the ABC's London Bureau chief.

Now, back in Australia, she is filling in for regular ABC News Breakfast co-host Virginia Trioli and presenting the popular morning program with its other presenter, Michael Rowland.

Lisa's new role has been a roaring success with viewers, if the four-page printout of Facebook comments is any guide.

"Love Lisa. Thanks ABC,” was one enthusiastic but almost typical comment.

Some were even more enthusiastic.

Sarah Cook said: "Yay! Loved having Lisa on telly this morning!”

"Welcome Lisa! Your natural happy personality was lovely to see this morning.”

"Welcome addition Lisa - I have heard and watched your reports for a long time,” said Beverley Jean Moran.

"Another Queenslander ... good on you Lisa!! Bet it's good to be home,” said Rosemary Pitcher.

Lynne Robertson said: "Welcome Lisa! You are doing an amazing job this morning. You are a natural. Will enjoy sharing brekkie with you.”

"What a great move to have Lisa on the program,” said Misty Candy.

And here's one we can all identify with, from Candace Grant: "Loving Lisa Millar on ABC Breakfast. Very proud that a lady from Gympie, Queensland, has done so well in her career in journalism. Well done.”