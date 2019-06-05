Gympie's favourite dog breed revealed
WHEN it comes to dog breeds Gympie is happy to keep English ties with staffies taking out the crown for most popular breed.
There are 631 Staffordshire bull terriers registered in the Gympie region, chased by Border Collies at 588.
It is a touch different to Queensland's result with RACQ revealing the maltese cross was the choice.
"While the Maltese Cross won the popularity contest, it was a dog fight for the silver medal with the cavoodle, border collie, labrador and staffordshire bull terrier almost tied for the position,” RACQ spokeswoman Clare Hunter said of the insurer's list, which was compiled from policies taken out in the past 12 months.
But Gympie Regional Council's registration data showed the region was a little different.
Kelpies and Labradors took out spots three and four, and the Maltese terrier rounded out the top five.
Staffordshire Bull Terriers were the most popular purebred dogs with 391 registered, slipping past the region's 380 border collies.
The Maltese terrier/crossbreed topped the crossbreed dog list at 296, followed by kelpie/crossbreeds and staffie/crossbreeds.
And what were they most likely to be called?
"You're most likely to hear a dog owner call out the name 'Charlie' followed by 'Bella', 'Ruby', 'Max' and 'Molly',” Ms Hunter said.
DOG DATA
Staffordshire bull terrier: 631
Border collie: 588
Kelpie: 499
Labrador: 457
Maltese terrier: 410
Purebred
Staffordshire bull terrier: 391
Border collie: 380
Labrador: 302
Kelpie: 248
Australian cattle dog: 216