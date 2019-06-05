Gympie's favourite dog breed revealed

DOGGONE IT: Connor Harrison with his Maltese terriers, named by the RACQ to be Queensland's favourite breed.

WHEN it comes to dog breeds Gympie is happy to keep English ties with staffies taking out the crown for most popular breed.

There are 631 Staffordshire bull terriers registered in the Gympie region, chased by Border Collies at 588.

It is a touch different to Queensland's result with RACQ revealing the maltese cross was the choice.

"While the Maltese Cross won the popularity contest, it was a dog fight for the silver medal with the cavoodle, border collie, labrador and staffordshire bull terrier almost tied for the position,” RACQ spokeswoman Clare Hunter said of the insurer's list, which was compiled from policies taken out in the past 12 months.

Staffordshire bull terriers take Gympie's top spot. Contributed

But Gympie Regional Council's registration data showed the region was a little different.

Kelpies and Labradors took out spots three and four, and the Maltese terrier rounded out the top five.

Staffordshire Bull Terriers were the most popular purebred dogs with 391 registered, slipping past the region's 380 border collies.

The Maltese terrier/crossbreed topped the crossbreed dog list at 296, followed by kelpie/crossbreeds and staffie/crossbreeds.

Border collies are also popular. Brett Wortman

And what were they most likely to be called?

"You're most likely to hear a dog owner call out the name 'Charlie' followed by 'Bella', 'Ruby', 'Max' and 'Molly',” Ms Hunter said.

She said no matter the name or breed of the animal, it was important to consider whether you need pet insurance.

DOG DATA

Staffordshire bull terrier: 631

Border collie: 588

Kelpie: 499

Labrador: 457

Maltese terrier: 410

Purebred

Staffordshire bull terrier: 391

Border collie: 380

Labrador: 302

Kelpie: 248

Australian cattle dog: 216