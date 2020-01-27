Gympie’s favourite Ambo taken aback by Australia Day nod

Gympie Regional Council Mayor Mick Curran announced the winners of the 2020 Australia Day Awards in front of a packed crowd at the Civic Centre.- Wayne Sachs (Ambulance Service Medal recipient)

HE’S GIVEN his all to the Gympie region community for most of his 46-year career, but Wayne Sachs still can’t quite believe he’s one of the latest recipients of the celebrated Ambulance Service Medal.

The Queensland Ambulance Service’s Gympie Officer in Charge was announced alongside Gold Coast Senior Operations Supervisor Cary Strong and Mackay Executive Manager Operations Tracey Eastwick as three recognised for “distinguished and outstanding service” to Australia’s ambulance organisations over the weekend.

Mr Sachs, who has led the Gympie Ambulance Station for almost 25 of those 46 years, said he was still having trouble accepting the prestigious accolade.

“At the end of the day all I have ever done is my job, or tried to, and decided to accept it in good faith, as I didn’t want to offend or seem ungrateful to the people who engineered and those who recommended and approved it,” he said.

“I want them to know I accept this with pride and gratitude, and hopefully can live up to it. I am very humbled to be honest.

“There are many more serving QAS officers who should have been awarded this before me, there’s no doubt about it.”

Mr. Sachs said he dedicated the award to his family and staff, calling it a “team effort”.

He said an enduring passion for helping the community and looking after people had also been a strong contributor to his career longevity.

“I have a lot to thank the ambulance service for, providing me with a passion, it’s such a privilege to be an ambulance officer,” he said.

Ever-dedicated volunteer Marlene Owen was another local to be honoured this year, receiving a Medal for the Order of Australia (OAM).

