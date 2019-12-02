Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gympie’s favourite dentists has taken the crown with overwhelming support.
Gympie’s favourite dentists has taken the crown with overwhelming support.
News

Gympie’s favourite dentist ‘could have been locked in a lab’

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic@gympietimes.com
2nd Dec 2019 3:24 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

THE smiles were bright at Jacaranda Family Dental yesterday with the clinic's top dentist crowned Gympie's favourite.

Dr Adam Bradshaw took out the prize as the region's favourtire dentist thanks to overwhelming public support.

Dr Bradshaw claimed almost half of the readers' support in The Gympie Times latest online poll, a gap the rest of the field found impossible to bridge.

Dr Adam Bradshaw has been crowed Gympie’s favourite dentist.
Dr Adam Bradshaw has been crowed Gympie’s favourite dentist.

River Dental's Dr Brian Maher was readers' second choice with 18 per cent, and Dixon Dental's Dr Vladimir Sima rounded out the podium with 11 per cent.

And the community is likely glad he did not take another career path.

"There are lots of jobs where I could have locked myself away in a laboratory, but that wasn't for me," Dr Bradshaw said.

He said dentistry gave him the chance to marry the best of two worlds.

"I really enjoyed science at school when I was younger," he said.

"For me it's a career where I get to balance that health science aspect with using my hands as a technical skill."

He has been practising for a decade now, and moved to Gympie with his wife Sam in 2012.

The Townsville-born dentist moved to Gympie with his wife Sam in 2012.

"We moved for the lifestyle so neither of us would have to do a large commute," Dr Bradshaw said.

Adam Bradshaw with his daughter Olivia.
Adam Bradshaw with his daughter Olivia.

"Ironically I took a job at Kingaroy for two years, then."

He opened the doors of Jacaranda in 2014.

The Jacaranda founder said the win was "really exciting".

"We very much focus on our own business and providing a good service," Dr Bradshaw said.

"We don't know too much about what other people are doing.

"But to get that result on the poll is a pat on the back that the community think we're doing a good job."

dentists gympie dentists vote
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘I have a low tolerance for BS,’ O’Brien says of Landry row

        premium_icon ‘I have a low tolerance for BS,’ O’Brien says of Landry row

        News The row between Wide Bay MP Llew O’Brien and fellow National Party MP Michelle Landry prompted an ‘unofficial’ bullying complaint

        Extreme weather could mess with power today

        premium_icon Extreme weather could mess with power today

        News Gympie fire station have back up on standby already as extreme weather threatens to...

        Crews rush to strange crash at roundabout

        premium_icon Crews rush to strange crash at roundabout

        News Paramedics are on the scene of a crash between a car and a “motorbike” at a Gympie...

        Cash splash improves Smith’s CV, Curran’s election chances

        premium_icon Cash splash improves Smith’s CV, Curran’s election chances

        News OPINION: Splashing cash is fantastic resume building stuff for the CEO and great...