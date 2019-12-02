Gympie’s favourite dentist ‘could have been locked in a lab’

Gympie’s favourite dentists has taken the crown with overwhelming support.

THE smiles were bright at Jacaranda Family Dental yesterday with the clinic's top dentist crowned Gympie's favourite.

Dr Adam Bradshaw took out the prize as the region's favourtire dentist thanks to overwhelming public support.

Dr Bradshaw claimed almost half of the readers' support in The Gympie Times latest online poll, a gap the rest of the field found impossible to bridge.

River Dental's Dr Brian Maher was readers' second choice with 18 per cent, and Dixon Dental's Dr Vladimir Sima rounded out the podium with 11 per cent.

And the community is likely glad he did not take another career path.

"There are lots of jobs where I could have locked myself away in a laboratory, but that wasn't for me," Dr Bradshaw said.

He said dentistry gave him the chance to marry the best of two worlds.

"I really enjoyed science at school when I was younger," he said.

"For me it's a career where I get to balance that health science aspect with using my hands as a technical skill."

He has been practising for a decade now, and moved to Gympie with his wife Sam in 2012.

"We moved for the lifestyle so neither of us would have to do a large commute," Dr Bradshaw said.

"Ironically I took a job at Kingaroy for two years, then."

He opened the doors of Jacaranda in 2014.

The Jacaranda founder said the win was "really exciting".

"We very much focus on our own business and providing a good service," Dr Bradshaw said.

"We don't know too much about what other people are doing.

"But to get that result on the poll is a pat on the back that the community think we're doing a good job."