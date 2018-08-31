Gympie's fate unknown as state braces for warm, dry spring

BIG DRY: Gympie, like many places in the nation had a shockingly dry winter before heading into a predicted dry spring. Courtesy of the Bureau of Meteorology.

AS ALL eyes turn to the state and nation's drought-stricken farmers, news of a warm, dry spring in Queensland brings little hope.

The Gympie region though is sitting in no man's land, with the Bureau of Meteorology long-term forecast drawing no real detriments either way for how Gympie will fare for rainfall and temperature in the next three months.

Despite a warm and dry outlook for Queensland as a whole in spring, BoM forecaster Harry Clark said there are no real climate drivers for the south east.

"For the Gympie region there's no particularly strong signal that it will be wetter or drier (than usual) at this stage,” Mr Clark said.

The spring outlook comes on the back of a frosty, dry and warm winter that could be one of the top seven warmest recorded winters where most of the state had below or well-below average rainfall.

Gympie recorded well-below average with just 40.6mm falling over winter hitting just 26% of the 152mm long-term average, with the approaching warmth meaning evaporation rates will remain high, the BoM reported.

The last winter morning went out yesterday with another nippy and below-average start of 4.8C at 5.30am.

But the first few days of spring will be dry and warm in Gympie, the forecaster said with tops of between 27-29 expected.

On Monday the possibility of an onshore flow brings the chance of shower activity from Tuesday, dropping maximum temperatures back to 22 and 23C.