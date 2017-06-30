21°
News

Gympie's Farmer and Sun aims to go plastic free

Rowan Schindler
| 1st Jul 2017 3:00 PM
PLASTIC FREE: Gympie's Farmer and Sun are leading the charge for Plastic Free July.
PLASTIC FREE: Gympie's Farmer and Sun are leading the charge for Plastic Free July. Rowan Schindler

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

 

 

IN ANY competition there is often a small group of competitors who set the pace for the rest of the pack, and the same can be said for business.

Gympie's Farmer and Sun marketplace and cafe, at the Southside Town Centre, could arguably be the competitor setting the pace for the rest and now aim to set the standard for sustainability by going plastic free for July.

LIKE TO KNOW WHAT'S ON IN GYMPIE? FOLLOW THE LINK BY CLICKING HERE.

 

HELPING HAND: A display of roughly one week's worth of plastic at Gympie's Farmer and Sun market and café, who are going plastic free for July.
HELPING HAND: A display of roughly one week's worth of plastic at Gympie's Farmer and Sun market and café, who are going plastic free for July. Rowan Schindler

The business' trophy cabinet is bulging with about a dozen awards from the past five years, including the Gympie Times Business of the Year award in 2014.

Store manager Sharla Watson, daughter of founders Steve and Trena Waugh, said the business is built around being local, sustainable and fresh, which has proved key to their success.

The business roots lie in market stalls but have since grown from then to a small shop in 2012, to a cafe with a simple snack menu in 2015.

Farmer and Sun experienced a growth from five staff to 18 today, guided by the clear goal of providing fresh, seasonal produce and food created authentically.

 

GO PLASTIC FREE FOR JULY: Brown paper bags are available for all products, instead of plastic.
GO PLASTIC FREE FOR JULY: Brown paper bags are available for all products, instead of plastic. Rowan Schindler

Much of the produce comes from the Waugh's own farm on Glastonbury Road and Mrs Watson said the majority of food on the cafe menu is made to order.

"We went from 12 suppliers to over 100, and from 15 local farmers to 80 or more today," Mrs Watson explained.

"80 per cent of our menu is made to order, not in the cabinet, if possible. All food is also prepared on-site, nothing is bought in except our bread. We even make all the sauces and dressings."

Now, with one eye firmly on going plastic free, the business is putting its money where its mouth is and is trying to limit its impact.

"That's our image and has always been, to use biodegradable things," Mrs Watson said.

"A lot, which has come from the community, is recognising we are a small shop with local produce.

"As a local business, who now supports over 80 local producers in the region, we are passionate about reducing waste."

 

FAMILY OWNED AND RUN: Farmer and Sun&#39;s Layton Waugh, Trena Waugh and Sharla Watson
FAMILY OWNED AND RUN: Farmer and Sun's Layton Waugh, Trena Waugh and Sharla Watson Rowan Schindler

The business includes distance labels on produce, which shows how far the product has travelled from farm to store. Brown paper bags are prominent options to plastic bags everywhere you look.

"If you bring a reusable bag or even a box or something to put your shopping in, which isn't plastic, you get five per cent off," Mrs Watson said.

The business sells reusable coffee cups and had sold 90 cups in June alone, along with over 80 "known" refills, which draws a regular 50c discount, increased to $1 for the official Plastic Free July campaign. They are also providing take home glass mason jars for all takeaway cold drinks, for a small donation of 50c towards the cost. They will be offering a 20c discount for any refill.

"It is crazy to see how Gympie is becoming such a foodie place," Mrs Watson said.

"It reminds me of the Coast now, our cafe is always busy and has a great vibe from the customers."

Gympie Times

Topics:  farmer and sun gympie plastic free july recycling war on waste

Family touch breathes new life into local care

Family touch breathes new life into local care

Bringing a much-needed personal touch to Cooloola aged care

Study reveals our horrific cancer rates

A new study has revealed Queensland's horrific cancer rates.

A NEW study has mapped the prevalence of cancers across the country

Grateful school thanks the heroes of the One Mile Fire

AFTERMATH: The Gympie community expressed it's shock and dismay over the One Mile State School fire.

The One Mile School community is extremely grateful.

All trust and respect lost for council

TRUST LOST: Gympie Regional Council Daryl Dodt, Mal Gear, Dan Stewart, Mayor Mick Curran, Deputy Mayor Bob Leitch, Glen Hartwig, James Cochrane, Mark McDonald and Hilary Smerdon.

Letter writer has lost all trust and respect for Gympie council

Local Partners

Widgee folk open hearts and wallets

This week read about a fundraiser for Little Haven Palliative Care and catch up on the goings-on of the good people of widgee.

I wanted to do something unique: Gympie man's beautiful proposal

CAUSE FOR CELEBRATION: Newly engaged couple Darren James and Mary Cappetti after a heartfelt marriage proposal.

A heartfelt message in the paper came off without a hitch

Young talent takes top honours in Valley Art Festival

Vanessa Allegra is pictured with her artwork Melissa, highly commended in Human Form/Portraitures. She also received a highly-commended certificate in the Open category with Bleached.

Big night in Imbil as this year's winners are announced

Snowy Stanthorpe fun this weekend

SNOW MUCH FUN: Take the family to Snowflakes in Stanthorpe this weekend.

Stanthorpe will transform into a vibrant winter wonderland

More than 250 entries leaves competition tight at Festival

TOUGH CHOICE: Nameer Davis will have the challenge of judging 260 works of art.

Increased entries at this year's Mary Valley art festival.

TV Insider: A brutish future in The Handmaid's Tale

"The show shows so much brutality but in the face of that there is still hope,”

Steven Yeun talks his new Netflix movie Okja

Steven Yeun as K.

The new film asks uncomfortable questions about our food's source

Kendall and Kylie's shirts slammed, no longer for sale

Kylie Jenner

“DISRESPECTFUL”, “narcissistic”, “embarrassing” and “overpriced”.

Jumanji gets a 21st century reboot

Nick Jonas, Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan, Kevin Hart and Jack Black in a scene from the movie Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

FIRST look at new film starring Dwayne Johnson and Jack Black.

Greens mayor could block filming of Aquaman movie

Tweed Shire Mayor Katie Milne takes on Jason Momoa’s Aquaman. *Image digitally altered.

Aquaman is facing a new villain in the form of a Greens party mayor

Nash Band 'jam' it up

JAM SESSION: Some of the James Nash State High School Stage Band members preparing to perform are Nick Horne, Ryan Percival, Jackson Phillips and Jacob Ryan.

Where did the James Nash band recently make a splash?

Unfinished game raises over $130 million in sales

Unfinished Battlegrounds game raises over $130 million in sales

a stones throw 2 Noosa!

340 Kandanga Imbil Road, Imbil 4570

3 2 3 $375,000

Looking for just a really really nice, neat, complete home on private and peaceful small acreage? Somewhere to move to away from the bright city lights, and then...

WELCOME HOME! YOU WON&#39;T WANT TO LEAVE!

16 Deakin Court, Southside 4570

House 5 2 4 $579,000

Welcome to this stunning home situated in a quiet location on an amazing 2659m2. Once you arrive here you will not want to leave. Walking in the front door you...

HUGE FAMILY BEACH HOUSE WITH GRANNY FLAT

46 Double Island Dr, Rainbow Beach 4581

House 4 3 3 $590,000

Situated within easy walking distance to the beach and shops, this large home has loads of infrastructure and plenty of space. The whole family can enjoy beach...

LITTLE PIECE OF HISTORY

8 Chamberlain Street, Woolooga 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $99,990

This beautiful part of history can be located in the lovely quiet town of Woolooga. Originally the town's CWA hall. This building offers stained wooden...

OUTSTANDING ACREAGE

Lot 56 Watergum Drive, Pie Creek 4570

Residential Land This would be the best block in this up market housing area ... $179,000

This would be the best block in this up market housing area with a bonus of picturesque views. A prestige small acreage land of 4552m2 situated at the end of a...

VACANT LAND - (Lot 6) 12 ROSE ROAD, SOUTHSIDE

12 Rose Road, Southside 4570

Residential Land Situated on the Southside and within walking distance to the Showgrounds and ... $125,000

Situated on the Southside and within walking distance to the Showgrounds and Southside Shopping Centre is this 798m2 block of land. This new development is just...

VACANT LAND - (Lot 9) 6 ROSE ROAD, SOUTHSIDE

6 Rose Road, Southside 4570

Residential Land Situated on the Southside and within walking distance to the Showgrounds and ... $125,000

Situated on the Southside and within walking distance to the Showgrounds and Southside Shopping Centre is this 798m2 block of land. This new development is just...

Impressive Southside as new home on 1 acre

82 Rocks Road, Southside 4570

House 4 2 2 $545,000

Only built in March 2016, this beautiful as new 4 bed family brick home on the high side of Rocks Road is situated on a desirable flood-free 4001m2 and has just...

IN TOWN LIVING WITH RURAL OUTLOOK

98 Stumm Rd, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $250,000

This well presented home has just hit the market, with a motivated seller this property won't last long. Located at 98 Stumm Rd, Southside this home...

QUIET LIVING!

48 Arborthree Rd, Glenwood 4570

House 3 1 2 $255,000

No electricity bills! Solar Powered. Modern 3 bedroom home on 6768m2. Furniture and white goods are included. Open plan lounge/dining/kitchen. Two way...

What you need to know about living in an apartment

High rise apartments in Melbourne.

Would you rather an apartment or a house?

Wide water has appeal

Maroochydore home with wide water frontage among today's favourites

Open for inspection homes June 29 - July 6

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Gorgeous mansion to add to your Coast property wishlist

FOR SALE: "The house on Lone Hand Lane” may sound like something from a storybook, but now it's a prime piece of real estate.

It looks more like a palace than a house.

Majestic Maroochy

It's envious aspect is unknown to even many locals

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!