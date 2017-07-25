Gympie's extreme desert-like temperatures

DEDICATED: Peter Bosse, crossing Kidd Bridge, went for his regular morning walk despite the plummeting temperatures.

FROM a biting one degree start this morning to a predicted 25 degrees later today - it's been one extreme to the other when you stack the temperatures up against Gympie's July norm.

The cold starts over the past week are the result of a dry air mass from the south, Bureau of Meteorology forecaster David Crock said, causing a huge drop in overnight temperatures.

After a relatively mild winter the movement delivered the coldest morning of the year so far on Saturday at 0.6 degrees, 0.8 degrees yesterday morning and one degree this morning.

These well-undertook the July average minimum of 6.3 degrees.

In contrast, the clear skies have meant the maximums have also surpassed the average, with this week's tops of 25-27 degrees well above the normal 21.9 degrees for this time of year.

FROSTY: Fog over Gympie as it shivered through a 1 degree start to Tuesday morning. Frances Klein

Forecaster David Crock agreed the extremes somewhat resembled the swinging desert temperatures further west, but will not last.

Mr Crock said as moisture gradually returns to the air we will see the morning temperatures tune into the average; Wednesday is already looking warmer at four degrees followed by six degrees on Thursday and seven degrees on Friday.

Gympie minimums, previous five days:

Tuesday: 1 degree

Monday: 0.8 degrees

Sunday: 4.7 degrees

Saturday: 0.6 degrees

Friday: 1.5 degrees