Gympie's Eisteddfod keeps defying the odds

Thea and Gemma Dawson warm up for their performance.

Talent and glitz at Gympie Eisteddfod: Gympie's youthful talent is once more making its mark at this year's Eisteddfod.

IT IS a law that what goes up must eventually come down, but Eisteddfod president Thelma Reisenleiter thinks Gympie might be exempt from it.

Afraid she might sound like a "broken record”, Mrs Reisenleiter was nevertheless thrilled every year's eisteddfod always lived up to the hype - and sometimes gone one better.

"In some cases it surpasses all expectations,” she said.

"The standard has not dropped.”

Photos View Photo Gallery

This year was no different, whether it was the wonderful costuming or the dedication to the craft, or even the level of talent which includes a three-year-old dancer this year.

"I'm amazed at the age of some of them and their ability,” she said.

Some art forms were even growing in popularity, with this year attracting a high number of choir entries which Mrs Resienleiter was particularly looking forward to.

"We're absolutely thrilled,” she said.

"Thursday morning is going to be a morning not to miss.”

And this year, her amazement has not stopped with the performances happening on the Gympie Civic Centre's stages, either.

The was also a surge in support behind the scenes as well, one which sparked hope for future eisteddfods.

"I have been overwhelmed with the new people who have come on as volunteers for the Eisteddfod week,” she said.

It was a level of support she hoped to see translate to future committee commitments, which was the equivalent of a full-time job which paid off in "satisfaction”.

According to Brisbane dance teacher and eisteddfod adjudicator Kylie Goeldner, this year's eisteddfod was one which was certainly paying that in spades.

"The standard was really excellent,” Ms Goeldner said.

"It's wonderful to see young people involved in it, and it's wonderful to see the families support it.”

Adjudicator Kylie Goeldner. Scott Kovacevic

The competition on the stage was extraordinarily high, too.

"I have to say that the costuming and grooming and everything here has been really outstanding,” she said.

"There hasn't been one performer who has walked on stage who hasn't looked immaculate.

"There's been a lot of thought put into that side of the competition which has been great to see.”