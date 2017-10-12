Gympie's dumps to get second look from council

Controversial changes to Gympie's dumps be reviewed by the council, but no guarantee of any significant tweaks.

Controversial changes to Gympie's dumps be reviewed by the council, but no guarantee of any significant tweaks. Tanya Easterby

DUMPS will be getting a closer look from Gympie Regional Council to see whether any changes need to be made to the recently adopted system.

Council voted unanimously to take a second look at the changes following a motion yesterday from Cr Hilary Smerdon, who said there had been a "significant impact” on residents by the slashed open hours and new gate fees.

"A large proportion of people are unhappy and the changes are too restrictive,” Cr Smerdon said.

Areas to be reviewed include the days and hours and sites open, green waste charges, and whether ratepayers can be given vouchers for free trips.

Asked by Cr Dan Stewart whether it might be worth waiting before any revision to give the changes a chance to settle, Cr Smerdon said the open hours were already three months old and still unpopular.

While there were some issues to "address and tweak”, Deputy Mayor Bob Leitch said the changes were working.

"Most people say we've caught up with the rest of the world,” he said.

"The general community are quite happy with what we've done.”

Mayor Mick Curran agreed, and said the motion showed the council "was not so bloody minded we can't sit here and listen to the community”.

The changes, which he said had been considered since 2013, had resulted in more residents separating their rubbish and putting less into landfill, and had reduced kerbside costs for residents.

This meant they were no longer subsidising other people's use of landfill.