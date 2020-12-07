Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Homeless lady Gale Morgan from the Six Mile Camping ground in Gympie.
Homeless lady Gale Morgan from the Six Mile Camping ground in Gympie.
News

Gympie’s deepening housing crisis ignored in state budget

Shelley Strachan
7th Dec 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE growing need for social and crisis housing in the Gympie region failed to register in the recent Queensland state budget, and Gympie MP Tony Perrett has backed the St Vinnies’ condemnation of that failure.

LETTER: St Vinnies slams QLD govt failure to addressing growing social housing crisis

St Vinnies went to the extent of publishing an opinion piece on the “monemental failure” last week, pointing out that “by comparison, our government’s commitment is less than 9% of the $6 billion Victoria is investing (in social housing), despite Queensland having the highest rate of unemployment across the country”, it said.

And the Gympie region has one of the highest unemployment rates in Queensland, spiking to a five-year high in June.

“It’s definitely a problem in Gympie,” Mr Perrett said today.

File photo of homeless man Dan Seymour at the Six Mile at Gympie
File photo of homeless man Dan Seymour at the Six Mile at Gympie

“There is next to nothing for anyone who needs crisis accommodation, whether you call it social housing, crisis housing or welfare housing it’s a missed opportunity,” he said.

Mr Perrett said he was “extremely disappointed that Gympie had missed out on funding to address the problem.

“Despite record borrowings, an additional $28 billion added to State debt, housing missed out,” he said.

“We know it’s a problem.”

Before the election, the opposition spokesman for housing Michael Hart visited the Gympie region to meet with Community Action to get a clearer picture of the situation.

HOMELESS? There’s no housing waiting list here

“There’s pressure on the private rental market which is putting further pressure on the social or welfare housing lists,” Mr Perrett said.

Gympie MP Tony Perrett with LNP housing and public works spokesman Michael Hart during his visit to the Gympie region earlier this year.
Gympie MP Tony Perrett with LNP housing and public works spokesman Michael Hart during his visit to the Gympie region earlier this year.

“My office is receiving calls from distressed residents trying to find crisis accommodation.

“We regularly ask the department directly to help those trying to find crisis accommodation.

“Only last month I was advised by the department there are no available vacancies.

“Even private renters are contacting me distressed that it is harder and harder to find somewhere to live.

“As I told the Parliament this week, Gympie is a high growth commercial and residential corridor in a strategic location with over three million consumers within a two-hour travelling time.

“Local real estate agents are reporting a tight property market with rentals snapped up as soon as they hit the market.

“The Budget has delivered no vision for Gympie’s future.”

Homeless Dan Seymour from the Six Mile Camping ground in Gympie.
Homeless Dan Seymour from the Six Mile Camping ground in Gympie.
gympie housing homeless in gympie homelessness in gympie humans of gympie
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gympie Times: Be the first to know for just $1 a week

        Gympie Times: Be the first to know for just $1 a week

        News Local journalism has never been more important

        Woman suffers serious head injury after fall from horse

        Premium Content Woman suffers serious head injury after fall from horse

        News A KILKIVAN woman has been flown to Royal Brisbane hospital after falling from a...

        PREPARE TO LEAVE: Conditions at Happy Valley set to worsen

        PREPARE TO LEAVE: Conditions at Happy Valley set to worsen

        News QFES issues warning for Happy Valley, here’s what you need to know

        Two new cases in Qld as Hunt issues plea

        Premium Content Two new cases in Qld as Hunt issues plea

        Health Save grandma: Plea for young Aussies to get the jab