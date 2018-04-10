Gympie's danger man

MAKING WAVES: Gympie's Carlin Anderson has had a great start in the 2018 season in the Intrust Super Cup.

MAKING WAVES: Gympie's Carlin Anderson has had a great start in the 2018 season in the Intrust Super Cup. Vanessa Hafner

Rugby League: Gympie's Carlin Anderson is focusing on bouncing back into the 2018 Intrust Super Cup despite his third injury setback in his playing career.

Playing as fullback for the Townsville Mendi Blackhawks, Anderson nursed multiple injuries as he crossed the line in the Blackhawks' 38-4 win over the Tweed Heads Seagulls.

"I have not been playing as good as I can because of injuries. I tore tendons in my fingers and am waiting to see the results from the MRI but I think I could be out for four months,” Anderson said.

"This is my third major setback but hopefully I can come back bigger and better.”

The fullback signed a two-year deal with the North Queensland Cowboys, and despite the injuries Anderson's year is off to stellar start.

Blackhawks coach Kristian Woolf said Anderson has been improving each game.

"He is a very classy player. It won't take him too long to get back to his best,” Woolf said.

Anderson ran from just outside the 10-metre line to cross over for a try.

"His try on the weekend was a good indication of what he is capable of,” he said.

"He is very dangerous with the ball in hand.”

Awaiting a Cowboys call-up, Woolf said Anderson would not be far for running on the field in the Cowboys side.

"In time, he will run on. Cowboys are a very strong club and the benefit of that is the development and patience with the players,” he said.

"He can learn off players like Lachlan Coote, who is a premiership player and can give him guidance for his own game. It will only benefit him in the long-term.”

Blackhawks head to the Sunshine Coast to take on the Falcons this Saturday at 5pm at Sunshine Coast Stadium.