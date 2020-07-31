GYMPIE’S CUTEST BABY: Winner crowned in last minute race

THE quest for the crown was all kinds of adorable, but one local bub has risen above the rest to lay claim to the title of Gympie’s Cutest Baby.

Out of 40 finalists, voters couldn’t go past the cheeky grin of little Leonardo (Leo) Francis, born to parents Andrew and Samantha on November 11 last year.

But Leo didn’t get the win without some equally cute competition, with four-month-old Ivy (16 per cent of final poll) and four-month-old Hugo (10 per cent) finishing on the podium.

Leonardo "Leo" Francis, and his cheeky grin, was reader’s choice for cutest baby.

Becoming Gympie’s cutest baby was the crowning glory in a beautiful and emotional journey for Leo’s family so far, and his doting parents said they were “very proud” of their little boy.

“Everyone always tells us he is the cutest baby they have ever seen. There were so many adorable entrants, but we are happy that everyone voted for him and agrees that he is Gympie’s cutest baby,” Samantha said.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

“Leonardo is our first child, our little miracle baby. We had a couple of names picked out but decided to wait until we saw him. The second he was born we knew he was a Leonardo.

Leonardo "Leo" Francis with parents Andy and Samantha.

“The moment you see your baby for the first time is very overwhelming and pretty magical, we will both never forget it. Leonardo was born via C-section at Sunshine Coast University Hospital, he had a few small medical complications at birth, so we were very lucky to be there with the great NICU team.”

Samantha said Leo was already proving to be a bundle of energy at home.

Cheeky Leo.

“Leo is extremely cheeky and also very sweet! Full of energy and always go go go. He keeps us on our toes that’s for sure,” she said.

The Gympie Times is still searching for the region’s most stylish baby. Click HERE to vote in our poll before it closes at midnight on Sunday.