Gympie's Crossy takes top gong for second time

FOOTBALL: After a successful 2018 season at Coolum FC, Gympie's Adam Cross has taken out Sunshine Coast Football premier men's Player of the Year.

Despite being shocked at first, Cross said he was extremely happy to win.

"I try and have a good year every year and to be nominated this season was a surprise,” he said.

"To come away with a win, I was very ecstatic.”

ON THE BALL: Adam Cross puts his body on the line against defender. Leeroy Todd

This is the second time the 33-year-old has won the award. He won in 2007 when he played for the Gympie Miners side.

"I have played in this competition for such a long time and the player quality has continued to rise,” Cross said.

"Players are on the brink at 34 to 35 years old and this just shows individuals can have a long playing career.

"I'm quite proud to win it and still be playing with the best of them.

"It shows that the players around my age can still mix it and give these young fellas a run for their money.”

Coolum FC re-entered the competition this year and there were plenty of highlights.

"Coach Alex Murphy took over for this year. Many people thought we were going to get the wooden spoon because we did not have experienced players,” Cross said.

"But we won some good games and fought competitively and didn't finish at the bottom of the table.”

A combination of young and experienced senior players was a key ingredient of Coolum's success.

"We had a good mix of players. The younger and more experienced players knitted together well,” Cross said. "With only young players competing at the start of the season, we were struggling to win games.

"It wasn't until the experienced players joined the side that the younger ones were able to close out games in the crucial moments.”

There is much promise within the club and Cross said if Coolum are able to retain players they will be competitive in upcoming seasons.

"If these players can stick around, and the squad they have can hold together for a few years and get some structure, they will be a force like anyone else,” he said.