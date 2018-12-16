Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
LETTER: One of the sad things I see as I travel around is the lack of decent vegetation management, trees blocking view of street signs and speed signs particularly on the rural areas.
LETTER: One of the sad things I see as I travel around is the lack of decent vegetation management, trees blocking view of street signs and speed signs particularly on the rural areas. Susanna Freymark
News

'Gympie's country roads need better vegetation management'

by Letter to the Editor by Gympie businessman
16th Dec 2018 10:37 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Letters to the Editor

Poor vegetation management on rural roads

LETTER: One of the sad things I see as I travel around is the lack of decent vegetation management, trees blocking view of street signs and speed signs particularly on the rural areas.
LETTER: One of the sad things I see as I travel around is the lack of decent vegetation management, trees blocking view of street signs and speed signs particularly on the rural areas. johan63

I AM reading Gympie Region Tourism Discussion Paper 2018-2028, a well written document asking how we can best promote our rural city.

One of the sad things I see as I travel around is the lack of decent vegetation management, trees blocking view of street signs and speed signs particularly on the rural areas.

We have a number of streets in our towns with weeds growing in the many cracks in our tar sealed roads.

The unthinking people who blow the grass they mow off their nature strip on to the road not a very smart idea where we have these lovely cracks in the bitumen where the seeds can germinate and grow these ugly weeds. Not a good look.

Clive Sandison,

Gympie

Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Widespread rainfall and severe thunderstorms for Gympie

    premium_icon Widespread rainfall and severe thunderstorms for Gympie

    News We're not out of the woods yet, with more rainfall and thunderstorms expected for Gympie.

    21 PHOTOS: Gympie's Christmas in the Park brings thousands

    premium_icon 21 PHOTOS: Gympie's Christmas in the Park brings thousands

    News Rain did not stop Gympie from having a fun filled evening.

    Two Gympie graduates get OP1 scores, region performs well

    premium_icon Two Gympie graduates get OP1 scores, region performs well

    News Early reports have indicated impressive results across the board.

    Local Partners