'Gympie's country roads need better vegetation management'

Letters to the Editor

Poor vegetation management on rural roads

I AM reading Gympie Region Tourism Discussion Paper 2018-2028, a well written document asking how we can best promote our rural city.

One of the sad things I see as I travel around is the lack of decent vegetation management, trees blocking view of street signs and speed signs particularly on the rural areas.

We have a number of streets in our towns with weeds growing in the many cracks in our tar sealed roads.

The unthinking people who blow the grass they mow off their nature strip on to the road not a very smart idea where we have these lovely cracks in the bitumen where the seeds can germinate and grow these ugly weeds. Not a good look.

Clive Sandison,

Gympie