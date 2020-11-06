Gympie’s country pop darling drops second album

GYMPIE country pop darling Caitlyn Shadbolt’s second album - Stages - has dropped today and some of its tracks are already getting rave reviews from fans and radio networks.

One of the tracks off the album, Edge of the Earth, which was shot a various locations in the Gympie region, including the spectacular Rainbow Beach Carlo Sand Blow, has already hit Number 1 on Kix Country Radio Network Hottest 20.

Caitlyn co-wrote the song with Sarah Buckley of The Buckleys.

“Sarah and I wrote this song after learning that we both love to push the boundaries in life and in music. I feel like this song sums me up well: free-spirited, adventurous and … stubborn!” Caitlyn said.

“I recorded it with Stuart Stuart during lockdown and engineered all my vocals and acoustic guitars in my home studio, then sent them to Stuart in Brisbane and we collaborated over the phone.”

Caitlyn, 25, shot to fame as a teenager when she came fifth on national reality TV show the X-Factor in 2014, which led to an ABC/Universal Music Australia record deal the next year.

Two of her singles Maps Out The Window and Shoot Out The Lights hit number one on the Country iTunes chart, Airplay chart and CMC Video Charts.

She has been nominated for several Golden Guitars and won the CMC New Oz Artist of the Year.

Her reach is far and broad, featuring in numerous news and music articles and amassing 34,000 followers on Facebook and 32,000 on Instagram.

Caitlyn’s other half, Matt Smith, lead guitarist for Aussie pop rock band Thirsty Merc, also lives in the Gympie region.

Cait posted on Thursday: “My second album drops tomorrow. And well, that’s kind of very exciting. I would be sooo appreciative if you would give it a listen. It’ll be available everywhereeee. Physical signed copies are up for grabs on my website.”

Some of the comments from happy fans today:

Skye Symons Mercer posted that she’d been listing to it on Spotify and “OMG! I’M IN LOVE”.

Laure Nohrenberg loves the tracks Porcelain and Square One and posted she couldn’t wait to listen to the rest of the album.