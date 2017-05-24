Gympie's country music star returns to high school

BACK TO HER ROOTS: Caitlyn Shadbolt keeps her feet on the ground with a performance at her former school, Gympie State High School.

CAITLYN Shadbolt has gone back to her roots in a special lunchtime gig at Gympie State High School today, ahead of her debut album launch this Sunday at the Gympie Civic Centre.

The school is close to Caitlyn's heart because it is where she practised her craft as a talented teenager.

"Well, today I am coming back to high school," Caitlyn said. "It's bringing back memories, that's for sure."

Caitlyn said she enjoyed giving back and would never forget her roots.

"I thought I would play a couple of the album tracks to the guys here that want to come say g'day. Then I'm going to chat to the music class and answer any questions.

"I think it's so important to come back to your roots. I mean, not only is it great to bring back memories but it's cool to sort of pass on what you've learnt to other people.

"If I can be of any help, then I will be."

She remembers her school days fondly.

"I have good memories of Gympie High. I mean, some people don't enjoy high school but I loved high school. I was a part of all the music classes here and I had really supportive teachers and peers and stuff like that. So yeah, I had a great time.

"High school was definitely a big part of the developing and finding your voice. I was in high school bands and I would perform at the parade and then do gigs on the weekend with the high school bands here, part of the Country Music School of Excellence and the Australian Institute of Country Music."

Caitlyn launches her debut album this weekend with a show at Gympie Civic Centre at 3pm on Sunday.

"It will be out so soon. I can't wait, I'm like a kid at Christmas," Caitlyn said.

"I guess the best way to sum it up is it's totally me and my personality in 12songs.

"It's sort of like a progression of the previous music I have released, so it's totally still me - I've co-written every track, which is cool.

"It's very honest and a little bit of a 'dear diary' situation, which could be a great thing, could be a bad thing. We'll soon find out."

There was tragic news out of Manchester earlier in the week and Caitlyn offered her sincerest insight.

"It's horrible because music is a place that you're meant to be able to forget about everything in the outside world and just enjoy a concert and just be with your friends and know that you're safe," she said.

"For that to be the exact opposite is heartbreaking."