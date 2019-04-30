Gympie's council divisions are getting a shake-up

Gympie's councillors in their divisions. The Gympie Times

A SHIFT is coming to Gympie Regional Council's divisional boundaries for the next election, and residents are being asked to have their say.

The Local Government Change Commission is inviting submissions as it works on the change which is being carried out to ensure each division has an equal number of voters.

The ideal target for each Gympie division is 4592 electors.

However a 10 per cent buffer to either side of this target means each division can have between 4133-5051 voters.

As of January 31 this year, Division 4 (Gympie city) did not meet this target and Division 7 (Southside) was six people under the maximum allowed.

Councillors Hilary Smerdon, Dan Stewart, Glen Hartwig, deputy mayor Bob Leitch, mayor Mick Curran, Bob Fredman, Mal Gear, Daryl Dodt and Mark McDonald. Renee Albrecht

There is no date set for when the new divisional boundaries will be released.

When they are the public is again going to get a chance to have its say.

Once this process is closed then the final election lines will be revealed.

Submissions can be made until 5pm on May 13.

They can be lodged through www.ecq.qld.gov.au/electoral-

boundaries/lg-reviews/DBRS

All submissions will be made publicly available.