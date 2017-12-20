Gympie's community gift for Christmas

IT was all hands on deck at St Patrick's College yesterday as teams of volunteers packed boxes of food to be given away for free to Gympie's less fortunate.

St Vincent De Paul Society's Gympie chapter volunteers will deliver 120 Christmas hampers to those families "Vinnies” have identified as in need.

Gympie Beef Liaison Group president Mick Seeney said his organisation jumped at the chance to help the broader community.

"We are community-minded and we look to find ways we can help,” Mr Seeney said. "We're thrilled to work with charities and help put food on the table for Christmas.”

St Vincent De Paul Society's Shirley Bishop said the goal was to bring a Merry Christmas to all.

Rhianna Jordan, Desley Neal and Taylah Jordan lent their time and effort to help pack the food hampers which will go out to Gympie's less fortunate. Rowan Schindler

"People come to see us with an application for a hamper,” Mrs Bishop said. "We know those who need it - we don't use names and we label each box with numbers.

"It brings them some happiness and something to share with their family for Christmas.

"Food is incredible, it's something which brings us together.”

To make it possible, St Vincent De Paul Society launched its regular Christmas appeal with support from a host of other Gympie organisations.

The Military Brotherhood, My Butcher, St Patricks College and primary school, and Foodbank Queensland were just a small part of the collective effort.