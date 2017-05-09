Gympie's Collins called up for Queensland

PROSPECT: Annie Collins in action on the field.

HOCKEY: Gympie striker Annie Collins (Gympie) has been selected for the Queensland U21 Women's State Team to compete at the U21 National Championships, which will be held on July

The Queensland U21 men's and women's teams will compete against the other state and territory sides during the week long tournament in Wollongong, NSW, July 6-14.

Gympie Hockey Regional Coaching Director Ben Fitzpatrick said Collins' skills as a player have been recognised after years of development.

"It's the next step up, she was in the under-18 Queensland squad last year.

"She then made the Australian future squad - the upcoming junior prospects Nation wide.”

Collins, 19, is a striker and now plays for the St Andrews Club in Brisbane, who train at the State Hockey Centre in Morningside.

"She trains with them and with the Queensland squad.

"She has great speed, very fast. Very tenacious, she always giving 100% and never gives up.

"She's a good finisher, she scores goals.”

Fitzpatrick said Collins is progressing well and it is due to her tenacious character.

"The thing she has been working on is her goal scoring, she's been working on her close in skills.

"She just needs to continue to develop her skills, her positioning, her defensive work and what she does when she doesn't have the ball.

"She's working on that, she's progressing really well,” Fitzpatrick said.