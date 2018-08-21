Gympie's coldest August morning since 1977

Brace yourself Gympie, the cold is on its way.

GYMPIE shivered through the coldest morning in almost a decade this morning as the mercury plummeted to -1.7C at 6.30am.

It was the third morning below zero this month, making up what has been a record-breaking August with an average mean minimum of 4.7C.

The only August morning colder in Gympie was more than 40 years ago, when Gympie dipped to -1.8C in 1977.

Four mornings this month have been below 1C, six below 3C and 13 below 5C. Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Lachlan Stoney said dry surges were driving the activity.

"It is typical of winter to see bursts of cool, dry, air crossing the southern half of the state, but it has been significant this month,” he said.

More chilly starts are expected for tomorrow and Thursday at 1C until moisture is expected to return by Friday ahead of a trough moving through on the weekend.