‘Gympie’s Christmas spirit not driven by the council’

Mayor Glen Hartwig says the decoration of Gympie’s Christmas tree has happened solely on the back of the effort of the region’s businesses and the community. Photo: Gympie Regional Council

A message from Mayor Glen Hartwig:

OUR Christmas tree in Nelson Reserve has a chequered history to say the least, and although it’s not the poor tree’s fault, it is an example of where council did not get it right and the community have ultimately paid the price.

There’s no doubt residents want to see the region sparkling for Christmas and council would like that too.

Unfortunately, it hasn’t been an option for this council to complete and decorate the Christmas tree in Nelson Reserve, however all that has changed.

What warms the heart is our community, driven by amazing people who step up to support the region and residents because they just want what is right.

On Monday night, Groves Electrical, Energex, and our community came together and donated their time to deliver and decorate the Christmas tree because they wanted to make a difference.

This was not driven by Council; this was driven by local businesses who wanted to give back to the community.

On behalf of Council, thank you to the teams at Groves Electrical and Energex. Without you, we wouldn’t have a decorated tree.

What a great bunch of people. And it’s not too late to donate. Simply take your home made decoration to the Gympie Library before Monday the December 7.

Council is also working with the Chamber of Commerce in Gympie to return the annual Mary Christmas nights to Mary Street. COVID-19 has changed our lives, and has certainly impacted nights like these.

The tree was unable to be decorated in the manner the community voted for last year.

However, the chamber and council are driven to deliver a night for families to come out and celebrate all we have to offer. Mary Street is something this community has that can’t be replicated, and on a summer’s night, there’s no better place to be. It may look a little different to past years thanks to coronavirus, but the result is the same – a great night out to catch up with family and friends, do some shopping and grab a bite to eat.

Both nights (Wednesday 16 and 23 December) start at 5pm.

Head to the council website or Facebook page to find out more. Just remember to social distance and keep each other safe. I’ll see you there.