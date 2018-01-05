Gympie's Charlie Dann has plans to go pro

AIMING HIGH: Charlie Dann will tee off in his first event of the year next week at the Royal Melbourne Golf Club for the Australian Master of the Amateurs.

AIMING HIGH: Charlie Dann will tee off in his first event of the year next week at the Royal Melbourne Golf Club for the Australian Master of the Amateurs. Snapeture Sports

GOLF: Charlie Dann's plans of turning pro have been put on hold as he seeks to become a "bit more solid” on the course.

He initially hoped to enter 2018 within the professional ranks, but has decided to remain amateur for at least six more months while he trains with the Queensland Academy of Sport.

"My routines, my practice and training was very up and down the last six months,” he said.

"I wanted to be a bit more solid and train a little bit better and learn to do things a bit better before I make it a living.

"I've got so much more to learn and doing it through these programs (QAS) I can't say no to it really.”

Dann, originally from Gympie, finished the year ranked Australia's No.2 male amateur golfer and 62nd in the world.

He will tee off in his first event of the year next week at the Royal Melbourne Golf Club for the Australian Master of the Amateurs.

It's an event he knows well, having claimed top honours there last year.

"It's a big event and it's my biggest win to date so far so it would be amazing to back it up but the field gets better and better each year.”

After spending some time getting back to basics and relaxing, Dann said he was in the right frame of mind.

"I've had a bit of time off over the last four or five weeks and stuck with training and getting my body and head right.”

The Royal Melbourne course would conjure up plenty of challenges, but suited his game "down to the ground”.

"It is very unique around the world and it's like a hard and fast golf course, and a very strategic golf course.”

Dann said there were plenty of boxes to tick both on and off the course in order to turn pro.

"It's not really going to be result-based for me, it's just going to be more learning through the Queensland Academy of Sport,” he said.

"I want to learn more about my body and what works and what doesn't, like the food I eat when I travel and all the things that are provided through QAS.”