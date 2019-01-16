Gympie's Carlin Anderson in the mix for Cowboys call up

GO CARLIN! Gympie's Carlin Anderson, pictured at North Queensland Cowboys pre-season training, is on the cusp of an NRL debut with doubt over the Cowboys halves putting him right in the mix.

Rugby League: Gympie's Carlin Anderson has been mooted as a possible starter for the North Queensland Cowboys halves this season.

They may have combined to steer the Cowboys to the 2017 grand final after Johnathan Thurston's season-ending injury, but Cowboys player Te Maire Martin isn't convinced his partnership with Michael Morgan is where it needs to be.

This doubt over the halves has put Anderson in the mix for a Cowboys debut.

"It's sort of too early to say (who'll be five-eighth) at the moment. I'm not too sure if (Cowboys coach Paul Green) has got the team fully booked in yet and I'm not thinking too far ahead,” Martin said.

"I've got to work hard because the jersey's not just going to get given to me. There are a lot of players around who are pushing for it as well. You know you've got 'Cliffo' (Jake Clifford) and Carlin and all that too. So it's not going to be easy.”

The Cowboys feeder team, the Townsville Blackhawks, offered Anderson a career in 2017 and he had a stellar season.

A serious hand injury robbed the fullback of majority of his maiden season with the Cowboys last year.

Anderson has another season to run on his contract with the Cowboys. He is on the cusp of an NRL debut if he can steer clear of injury.

The Cowboys host the St George Illawarra Dragons on Saturday, March 16, for the season opener at 1300Smiles Stadium at 6.35pm.