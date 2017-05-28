26°
Gympie's Caitlyn Shadbolt releases debut album in concert

Rowan Schindler
| 28th May 2017 6:36 PM
Caitlyn Shadbolt has launched her debut album in a concert at the Gympie Civic Centre on Sunday afternoon.
Caitlyn Shadbolt has launched her debut album in a concert at the Gympie Civic Centre on Sunday afternoon.

Caitlyn Shadbolt has launched her debut album to a passionate crowd at the Gympie Civic Centre this afternoon.

"Tonight, well this afternoon technically, I had my album launch for Songs on my sleeve, and it was so exciting here in Gympie at the Civic Centre,” Shadbolt said after her concert.

"It was great fun. I feel good, I feel a little bit buggered, not guna lie.

"It was great, I met everyone that came to the show and signed a few CDs and stuff, so yeah, ready for bed now.”

Playing to a small but passionate hometown crowd, Shadbolt played songs from her new album, Songs on my sleeve.

Fans from a broad range of ages witnessed Shadbolt and her band play a set full of energy, with a range of songs which seem to walk to line between country music and pop.

Shadbolt was lively and entertaining, backed by heavy drums and strong electric guitars.

She said she was thrilled to play in front of her hometown.

"Yeah it was great, it was really good fun, as always things are never perfect but hey that's what gigs are,” Shadbolt said.

"Oh it's great, I mean my favourite part of the show is to come to the merch (sic) and say g'day to everyone afterwards.

"Yeah good old Gympie town. It was cool I had lots of family here tonight which was great, and a bunch of local folk which was great to see.

"I think it's really nice to actually meet and thank the people that come to your show you know they put the time and effort to come and support you so, yeah I really appreciate it.”

Topics:  caitlyn shadbolt gympie gympie music muster music

Gympie's Caitlyn Shadbolt releases debut album in concert

Gympie's Caitlyn Shadbolt releases debut album in concert

Caitlyn Shadbolt has launched her debut album to a passionate crowd at the Gympie Civic Centre this afternoon.

