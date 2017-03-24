Gympie's brave shavers

Jaidyn Markwell and dad Richard Markwell were brave and shaved for the Leukaemia Foundation.

PLENTY of brave souls signed up to shave or colour last Saturday for the Leukaemia Foundation's World's Greatest Shave at Central Shopping Centre.

Gympie pensioner Jo Jones sat down in the chair to reveal the tattoo on the back of her head, which gets an airing every year around this time when she shaves.

To date, Jo has raised just under $3000 for the Leukaemia Foundation.

Brave Gympie woman Gayle Willmott also went for the big chop, having already raised more than $1000.

Hairdressers Meredith Jones from Hair on Reef and Sandra Mathisen from Legends Hair Salon donated their time to shave those who took the plunge, while DJ Roly (Troy Rowlands) also donated time and equipment to MC the event.